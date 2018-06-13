Proposed move for Daventry village Post Office could see it open seven days a week

The Post Office is proposing to relocate a Daventry village outlet into a local store which could see it open seven days a week with longer hours.

The Creaton's branch move to Creaton Village Shop in Welford Road would see Post Office services delivered from an open-plan till alongside the retail counter.

The Post Office would be open throughout the store's opening hours (Mon-Fri 7.30am-6pm; Sat-Sun 8am-12pm) increasing them by 13 hours and 30 minutes a week.

The proposed relocation, which is with the agreement of the current postmaster, is part of a major modernisation programme across the Post Office network designed to make it easier for customers to do business through longer opening hours and modern open plan environments.

Anthony Bayley, Post Office area network change manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

"We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

"This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

The Post Office is inviting customers and interested parties to give their views on the plan; the consultation will close on July 17, 2018.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 168226.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.