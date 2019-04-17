Preparations under way in Daventry District ahead of European election

People living in Daventry District have until Tuesday, May 7 to register to vote in the European Parliamentary election scheduled to take place next month.

Daventry District Council is making preparations for the polling day on Thursday, May 23 following the latest agreement by the European Union and UK to extend the Brexit deadline to the end of October.

Residents are reminded that there are no local council elections in Daventry District on May 2 after they were postponed by the Government for a year in the light of proposals to restructure councils in Northamptonshire.

Any polling cards they receive in the coming weeks will be for the European election only.

The deadline for registering to vote in time for the European parliamentary election is midnight on Tuesday, May 7.

Those registering to vote for the first time can do so online at www.gov.uk/registertovote

Anyone unsure if they are registered, or who has recently moved house should contact the Council’s Electoral Services team on 01327 871100 or email electoralservices@daventrydc.gov.uk

Postal vote applications need to be completed and sent to DDC’s Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday, May 8.

Applications to vote by proxy – when some votes on your behalf - must be received by DDC’s Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday May 15, though if an elector falls ill or is called away on business after that date, they may be able to apply up to 5pm on May 23.

To request an application form for a postal or proxy vote call 01327 871100 or email electoralservices@daventrydc.gov.uk