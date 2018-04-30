Praise for staff in Daventry kindergarten’s Ofsted report

Staff at Caring Kindergartens in Daventry are celebrating their recent Ofsted inspection.

Nursery manager Tina Bush said she is proud of the team, who were given a ‘good’ rating.

Tina said: “I was so proud of the team on the day, it was one of the smoothest Ofsted inspections I have ever taken part in.

“That is down to the dedication and hard work of the team and upper management.”

Since the last inspection, the manager has worked well with the staff team to address the issues raised.

Positive changes have been made to the way they monitor children’s progress and to improve the way that staff’s ongoing professional development is promoted.

Teaching is good throughout the nursery. All staff are skilled in their interactions with children. This results in children being eager and excited to take part in the activities that are planned for them.

Tina added: “The report highlights a number of key strengths, we particularly shone with our teaching skills.”

The report said: “The staff involved with these activities demonstrate strong teaching skills” and “all staff are skilled in their interactions with children”.

The inspector added: “Parents are pleased with the progress their children make, particularly in relation to their confidence, social skills and speech development.”

The report added: “The manager is committed to supporting the staff and they work very well together.”

Tina said: “I will continue to support the team in continuing to be our best and improve on our already strong teaching skills. The children are our priority and if we can achieve them having solid foundations for the rest of their lives then we are happy as they leave us for school.”