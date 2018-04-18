Power tools stolen in Daventry

West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after tools were stolen from a van in Daventry.

A man was arrested in the early hours of this morning in Coventry on suspicion of theft and a large number of various types of tools were recovered.

Some of the tools were stolen from a van in Coventry while others are thought to have been taken for a parked van in Daventry last night (April 17) or from somewhere between Coventry and Daventry.

If anyone recognises the tools or has any information relating to the theft they are asked to contact PC Rees at Coventry Central police station by dialling 101 and extension 831 3284.

Alternatively, they can email j.rees@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk

