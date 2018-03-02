Possible legal challenge to Northants County Council library opening hours cuts

The Government could be asked to review whether the sudden change in opening hours of Northamptonshire libraries is legal.

Earlier this week, cash-strapped Northamptonshire County Council voted through a budget that would see 21 libraries open on just one day every week.

Several, including Thrapston, Raunds and Danesholme are in Corby and East Northants - MP Tom Pursglove’s constituency.

Now Mr Pursglove has publicly denounced the decision and has written to the Secretary of State for Culture, Digital Media and Sport Matt Hancock MP to tell him he may ask him to investigate whether NCC is failing in its duty under the Public Libraries and Museums Act to provide a comprehensive library service.

In a statement, he said: “Not only has there been no public consultation on this, nor was I informed, but at no time have changes to library services ever been discussed for the current financial year - 2017/18.

“In the past, I was led to believe that any changes would only come into effect in the 2018/19 financial year, and it has been towards those timescales that we have all been working - despite having repeatedly raised my concern with NCC that this does not provide sufficient time.

“In fact, for some considerable time, I lobbied Northamptonshire County Council for individual meetings relating to each of the libraries affected - Oundle, Raunds and Thrapston - involving me, local councillors, interested groups and town councils, to try and help identify bespoke solutions for each and to get into the nitty gritty of the detail.

“These meetings were agreed to, and as you will see, I am pressing NCC to help me to organise these as quickly as possible.

“There is much goodwill in our communities and we need to work together to get this right and secure the long-term future of our libraries.”