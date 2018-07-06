Popular Braunston canalside pub up for sale

A canalside pub in Braunston that is popular with locals and visitors is being put on the market by its current owners.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has brought The Admiral Nelson in Braunston, Daventry to the market.

Picture: Kirsty Edmonds

The pub, recently named one of the 10 best waterside pubs in the UK by The Guardian, is on the banks of the Grand Union Canal and occupies a former farmhouse.

In more recent years the property was owned by Enterprise Inns, until the current owners changed The Admiral Nelson into a free house.

Now looking for a lifestyle change, the current owners, Mark and Pam Davis and Liam Evans, hope to pass on the baton to a new owner who can continue to drive trade forwards.

They said: “After a number of awards during our time at The Admiral Nelson we found the report in The Guardian to be the most surprising and exciting.

Picture: Kirsty Edmonds

"We feel our achievements over the last few years has been a result of all our fantastic staff both past and present and all our most valued customers along the way – so thank you all so very much!”

The freehold of The Admiral Nelson is on the market at an asking price of £550,000.

Joshua Sullivan, business agent at Christie & Co said: "The Admiral Nelson is a classic example of a quintessential canalside inn.

"The sale of the business is an opportunity for an applicant, whether first-time buyer or existing operator, to acquire a unique and profitable business with the benefit of excellent levels of repeat custom.

"There is scope to build upon the existing enterprise through the potential addition of letting accommodation.

We are excited to be marketing this rare opportunity to take on such a quality business."