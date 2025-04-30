Where do I vote in the local elections 2025? Here's a full list of polling stations across West Northamptonshire
Every seat in West Northamptonshire will be up for election, with all residents being encouraged to visit their local polling station and place their votes. The authority is currently run by a strong Conservative majority, which took control of the newly formed council at the county’s last local election in 2021.
Due to a number of by-elections, resignations and defections, the exact make-up of the chamber has changed since voters filled in ballot papers four years ago. The Conservatives are still the largest party with 57 councillors, followed by 20 Labour councillors, six Liberal Democrats, four non-aligned Independents and three councillors in an Independent group. There are also currently three empty seats where members have resigned within the last six months.
A shake-up of ward boundaries took place last year which means a number of new wards have been created, as well as changing names and catchment areas. The number of elected councillors has been reduced from 93 to 76, with the number of seats for each ward ranging between one and three.
The unitary council is responsible for providing a number of services across the county, including highways maintenance, adult and children’s social care, education, and planning.
Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on election day, with the votes due to be counted the following day. People who have registered to vote should receive a poll card in the post that will highlight which polling station they should use.
Inside the polling station, the poll clerk will ask your name and address and they will need to see your Photo ID.
Here is a full list of all the polling stations due to be used across West Northamptonshire
Abington & Phippsville
- St Matthew’s Parish Centre, 27A The Drive, Kingsley
- Abington Avenue Utd. Reformed Church, Abington Avenue, Abington
- Stimpson Avenue Academy, Stimpson Avenue, Northampton
Billing
- Great Billing Methodist Chapel, High Street, Northampton
- BIPS, Ecton Brook Road, Northampton
- All Saints Church, Church Lane, Little Billing
- Bellinge Community Centre, Fieldmill Square, Bellinge
- Standens Barn Primary School, Flaxwell Court, Northampton
Blackthorn & Rectory Farm
- Goldcrest Community Hub, Goldcrest Court, Northampton
- Rectory Farm Community Centre, Olden Road, Rectory Farm
- Growing Together Blackthorn Community Centre, Longmead Court, Blackthorn
- Arlbury Road Community Room, Arlbury Road, Blackthorn
Brackley
- Brackley Recreation Centre, Sports Hall, Springfield Way
- Egerton Hall, Egerton Hall, Juno Crescent
- Women’s Institute Hall, 22 Manor Road, Brackley
- Brackley Town Football Club (The Venue), St James Park, Churchill Way
Braunston & Crick
- Yelvertoft Reading Room, 85 High Street, Yelvertoft
- Lilbourne Village Hall, Station Road, Lilbourne
- West Haddon Village Hall, The Green, West Haddon
- Crick Village Hall, Bucknills Lane, Crick
- Kilsby Village Hall (Kilsby Room), Rugby Road, Kilsby
- Barby Village Hall, Kilsby Road, Barby
- Onley Park Village Hall, Onley Park, Willoughby
- Ashby St Ledgers Village Hall, Main Street, Ashby St Ledgers
- Braunston Village Hall, The Green, Braunston
- Welton Village Hall, High Street, Welton
Brixworth
- Brixworth Village Hall, Holcot Road, Brixworth
Campion
- Flore Millennium Hall, 56 High Street, Flore
- Nether Heyford Baptist Church Hall, The Green, Nether Heyford
- Harpole Bowls Club, Larkhall Lane, Harpole
- Bugbrooke Sports & Community Centre, Camp Close, Bugbrooke
- Kislingbury Village Hall, Ashby Court, Bugbrooke Road, Kislingbury
- Rothersthorpe Village Hall, Church Street, Rothersthorpe
Castle
- Spring Boroughs Hub, St Peters House, Bath Street, Spring Boroughs
- The Court Room, The Guildhall, St Giles Square
- Mounts Baths, Upper Mounts, Northampton
- Northamptonshire Music Trust, Clare Street entrance, 125 Kettering Road
- Victoria Road Congregational Church, Victoria Road (Cyril St. entrance), Northampton
- Vernon Terrace Community Centre, Stockley Street, Northampton
- Abington Vale Primary School (Stirling Campus), The Avenue, Northampton
Cogenhoe & The Houghtons
- Parsons Memorial Hall, Leys Lane, Great Houghton
- St Mary`s Church, Bedford Road, Little Houghton
- Sargeant Memorial Hall, Church Lane, Brafield on the Green
- Cogenhoe Village Hall, York Avenue, Cogenhoe
- Denton Village Hall, Vicarage Lane, Denton
- Yardley Hastings Memorial Hall, 7 Northampton Road, Yardley Hastings
Dallington Spencer
- St Andrew`s Methodist Church, Harlestone Road, Northampton
- Kings Heath Primary Academy – Community Room, North Oval, Northampton
- Mobile Unit, Dallington Park, Dallington Park Road, Northampton
- Spencer Dallington Community Centre, Tintern Avenue, Northampton
- Doddridge Centre, 109 St James Road, St James
- Heroes Restaurant, Franklin`s Gardens, Northampton Saints,
- Franklins Gardens, Weedon Road
Daventry North East
- Orbit Community Hub, 26 Wren Way, Daventry
- Daventry Court Hotel, Sedgemoor Way, Daventry
Daventry North West
- Orbit Community Hub, 26 Wren Way, Daventry
- Queen of Hearts Public House, Wimborne Place, Daventry
- Daventry Community Centre, Ashby Road, Daventry
Daventry South
- Mobile Unit, Arnull Crescent Car Park, Arnull Crescent, Daventry
- Daventry Community Centre, Ashby Road, Daventry
- Nene Hall, Tamar Square, Daventry
- Daventry Methodist Church, Golding Close, Daventry
- Stefen Hill Sports Ground, The Main Lounge, Western Avenue
- Southbrook Community Centre, Hood Road, Daventry
Deanshanger & Paulerspury
- Paulerspury Village Hall, High Street, Paulerspury
- Grafton Regis Village Hall, The Lane, Grafton Regis
- Yardley Gobion Silver Jubilee Village Hall, Chestnut Road, Yardley Gobion
- Potterspury Village Hall, Church End, Potterspury
- Cosgrove Village Hall, Bridge Road, Cosgrove
- Old Stratford Memorial Hall, 2 Deanshanger Road, Old Stratford
- Deanshanger Community Centre, Little London, Deanshanger
- Wicken Sports Club, St Johns Lane, Wicken
Duston
- Mobile Unit, Local Centre Car Park, Bordeaux Close, Off Weggs Farm Road, Alsace Park
- Duston Eldean Primary School, Main Road, New Duston
- St Crispin Social Club, Berrywood Road, Duston
- Duston Community Centre, Pendle Road, Duston
- Duston United Reformed Church, Main Road, Duston
- Chiltern Primary School, Chiltern Way, Northampton
Far Cotton, Delapre & Briar Hill
- Briar Hill Community Centre, The Springs, Briar Hill
- Far Cotton Rec Centre, Towcester Road, Far Cotton
- The Abbey Primary School, Winchester Road, Northampton
- The Creative Hub, University of Northampton, Waterside Campus
Hackleton & Roade
- Milton Malsor Village Hall, High Street, Milton Malsor
- Blisworth Village Hall, 19 Stoke Road, Blisworth
- Shutlanger Village Hall, Main Road, Shutlanger
- Stoke Bruerne Village Hall, Church Lane, Stoke Bruerne
- Roade Library, High Street, Roade
- St Michael & All Angels Church, Roade Hill, Ashton
- Hartwell Community Centre, School Lane, Hartwell
- Quinton Village Hall, School Lane, Quinton
- Dudley Winterbottom Memorial Hall, Chapel Lane, Hackleton
Headlands
- Boothville Community Centre, Rear of 3 Booth Lane North, Northampton
- Eden Close Community Hub, Eden Close, Lakeview
- St Albans Jubilee Hall, Mayfield Road, Northampton
- Mobile Unit, Northampton College, Booth Lane, Northampton
- James Lewis Court, Cherry Orchard, Weston Favell
- Headlands United Reformed Church, Church Hall, The Headlands
- Abington Community Centre, Wheatfield Road South, Abington
- St Gregory The Great Church Hall, 22 Park Avenue North, Northampton
- Weston Favell Parish Hall, Booth Lane South, Weston Favell
Hunsbury
- Parsons Mead Community Hub, Parsons Mead, West Hunsbury
- Mobile Unit, Ladybridge Drive, West Hunsbury, Northampton
- Abbey Centre Baptist Church, Overslade Close, East Hunsbury
- Blacky More Community Centre, Butts Croft Close, East Hunsbury
- Collingtree Golf Club (Redwood Room), 90 Windingbrook Lane, Collingtree Park
- Collingtree Village Room, High Street, Collingtree
Kingsley & Semilong
- Wallace Road Nursery, Wallace Road, Northampton
- Kingsley Park Methodist Church, Milton Street, Kingsley
- Semilong Community Centre, Norfolk Terrace, Northampton
- Alliston Gardens Youth & Community Centre, 2 Adelaide Street, Semilong
Kingsthorpe North
- The Pastures Community Centre, Acre Lane, Welford Road, Kingsthorpe
- St Mark’s Church Hall, St Mark’s Crescent, Kingsthorpe
- Reynard Way Evangelical Church, Reynard Way, Kingsthorpe
- Northampton and District Bowling Association, Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground, Harborough Road
- Mobile Unit, Sunnyside Public House, Boughton Green Road, Northampton
- Kingsthorpe Community Centre, Mill Lane, Kingsthorpe
Kingsthorpe South
- All Saints CEVA Primary School, Boughton Green Road, Northampton
- The Liburd Rooms, Corner of Whilton Road / Holdenby Road, Kingsthorpe
- St David’s Church Room, Eastern Avenue, Northampton
- Kingsthorpe Childrens Centre, St David`s Road, Northampton
- Holy Trinity Church Hall, Edinburgh Road, Queens Park
Long Buckby
- Watford Village Hall, Main Street, Watford
- Long Buckby Community Centre, 41 Station Road, Long Buckby
- Long Buckby Wharf Village Hall, Three Bridges Road, Long Buckby Wharf
- Norton Village Hall, Daventry Road, Norton
- Whilton Village Hall, Main Street, Whilton
- Ravensthorpe Village Hall, High Street, Ravensthorpe
- East Haddon Village Hall, Main Street, East Haddon
- Brington Reading Room, Main Street, Brington
- Harlestone Village Institute, Upper Harlestone, Northampton
- The Bramptons Primary School, Harlestone Road, Chapel Brampton
Middleton Cheney
- Thorpe Mandeville Village Hall, Banbury Lane, Thorpe Mandeville
- Chacombe Village Hall, Thorpe Road, Chacombe
- Middleton Cheney Village Hall, Main Road, Middleton Cheney
- Marston St Lawrence Village Hall, Marston St Lawrence, Banbury
- Millennium Memorial Hall, 29 Astrop Road, Kings Sutton
- Charlton Memorial Hall, Main Street, Charlton
- Farthinghoe Village Hall, Cockley Road, Farthinghoe
- Aynho Village Hall, 2 Croughton Road, Aynho
- Croughton Village Hall, Wheelers Rise, Croughton
- Evenley Village Hall, 1 The Green, Evenley
Moulton
- Pitsford Village Hall, High Street, Pitsford
- Boughton Village Hall, Butchers Lane, Boughton
- Moulton Community Centre, Sandy Hill, Reedings
- Overstone Village Hall, Sywell Road, Overstone
- Kings Meadow School, Manning Road, Moulton Leys
Naseby
- Welford Village Hall, West Street, Welford
- Sibbertoft Reading Room, Berkeley Street, Sibbertoft
- Cold Ashby Village Hall, Main Street, Cold Ashby
- Naseby Methodist Chapel, Church Street, Naseby
- Thornby Village Hall, Church Lane, Thornby
- Guilsborough Village Hall, The Green, Off High Street, Guilsborough
- Cottesbrooke Village Hall, Station Road, Cottesbrooke
- Hollowell Village Hall, Church Hill, Hollowell
- Creaton Village Hall, Teeton Lane, Creaton
- Spratton Village Hall, School Road, Spratton
Nene Valley
- Hardingstone Village Hall, High Street, Hardingstone
- Wootton Community & Sports Centre, Curtlee Hill, Wootton
- Caroline Chisholm School, The Wooldale Centre for Learning, Wootton Fields
- Grange Park Community Centre, School Lane, Grange Park
Parklands
- Fernie Fields Sports and Social Club, Fernie Field, Moulton
- Parklands Community Centre, Devon Way, Northampton
- Parklands Primary School, Spinney Hill Road, Northampton
Rural North East
- Marston Trussell Village Hall, Main Street, Marston Trussell
- East Farndon Village Hall, Main Street, East Farndon
- Clipston Village Hall, High Street, Clipston
- Great Oxendon Village Hall, Main Street, Great Oxendon
- Kelmarsh Hall (L + A Suite), Kelmarsh
- Arthingworth Village Hall, Kelmarsh Road, Arthingworth
- Loder Hall, Harborough Road, Maidwell
- Draughton Clubroom, c/o Main Street, Draughton, Northamptonshire
- Education Centre, Lamport Hall, Lamport
- Scaldwell Village Hall, School Lane, Scaldwell
- Old Parish Charities Community Centre, 5 Townson Close, Old
- Walgrave Baptist Chapel, School Room, Gold Street, Walgrave
- Holcot Village Hall, Back Lane, Holcot
Rural South Northamptonshire
- Upper Boddington Village Hall, Warwick Road, Upper Boddington
- Aston Le Walls Village Hall, Main Street, Aston Le Walls
- Chipping Warden Village Hall, Culworth Road, Chipping Warden
- Eydon Village Hall, 24 High Street, Eydon
- Farthingstone Village Hall, Maidford Road, Farthingstone
- Church Stowe Closed C of E School, Main Street, Church Stowe
- The Old School Hall, School Lane, Adstone
- Maidford Village Hall, Church Lane, Maidford
- Litchborough Village Hall, Northampton Road, Litchborough
- Cold Higham Parish Hall, Banbury Lane, Cold Higham
- Blakesley Reading Rooms, 13 Church Street, Blakesley
- Greens Norton Community Centre, Towcester Road, Greens Norton
- Moreton Pinkney Village Hall, Upper Green, Moreton Pinkney
- Culworth Village Hall, Queens Street, Culworth
- The Church Hall, Magpie Road, Sulgrave
- Weedon Lois Village Hall, Milthorpe, Lois Weedon
- Bradden Village Hall, Willows Hill, Bradden
- Abthorpe Old School, School Lane, Abthorpe
- Wappenham Chapel Room, High Street, Wappenham
- Greatworth Sports and Social Club, Helmdon Road, Greatworth
- Helmdon Reading Room, 20 Church Street, Helmdon
- Mission Room, Halse Road, Halse
- Whitfield Village Hall, The Avenue, Whitfield
- Syresham Village Hall, Main Road, Syresham
- St Michael`s Church Room, Stocks Hill, Silverstone
- Whittlebury Reading Room, High Street, Whittlebury
Talavera
- Thorplands Primary School, Farmfield Court, Thorplands
- Southfields Community Centre, Farmhill Road, Southfields
- Lodge Farm Community Centre, Off Crestwood Road, Northampton
- Lumbertubs Primary School, Tonmead Road, Lumbertubs
- Brookside Hall, Billing Brook Road, Northampton
Towcester
- Pattishall Parish Hall, School Road, Astcote
- Gayton Village Hall, Committee Room, Hillcrest Road, Gayton
- The Church Room, High Street South, Tiffield
- Tove Valley Centre, Northampton Road, Towcester
- A5 Rangers Clubroom, 101 Watling Street, Towcester
- Towcester Sports and Social Club, 5 Swinneyford Road, Towcester
- The Sawpits Centre, 14A-14C Richmond Road, Towcester
Upton
- St Crispin Retirement Village, St Crispin Drive, Duston
- The Elgar Centre, 1A High Street, Upton
- Pineham Barns Primary School, Dragonfly Way, Pineham Village
- Mobile Unit, Banbury Lane, West Hunsbury, Northampton
Weston Favell & Abington Vale
- Bridgewater Primary School, Bridgewater Drive, Northampton
- St Peter’s Church Hall, High Street, Weston Favell
- Standens Barn Primary School, Flaxwell Court, Northampton
- Old Scouts Rugby Club, Rushmere Road, Northampton
Woodford & Weedon
- Staverton Village Hall, Croft Lane, Staverton
- Badby Village Hall, The Green, Badby
- Newnham Village Hall, Church Street, Newnham
- Dodford Village Hall, Brockhall Road, Dodford
- Hellidon Village Hall, Church Lane, Hellidon
- Charwelton Village Hall, Church Street, Charwelton
- Everdon Village Hall, High Street, Everdon
- Weedon Village Hall, West Street, Weedon
- Byfield Village Hall, The Green, Byfield
- Woodford Halse Social Club, 29 Hinton Road, Woodford Halse, Daventry
- Preston Capes Village Hall, Old Forge Lane, Preston Capes
