Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Polling stations across the county will open their doors bright and early on Thursday (May 1) for West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) second-ever set of local elections.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every seat in West Northamptonshire will be up for election, with all residents being encouraged to visit their local polling station and place their votes. The authority is currently run by a strong Conservative majority, which took control of the newly formed council at the county’s last local election in 2021.

Due to a number of by-elections, resignations and defections, the exact make-up of the chamber has changed since voters filled in ballot papers four years ago. The Conservatives are still the largest party with 57 councillors, followed by 20 Labour councillors, six Liberal Democrats, four non-aligned Independents and three councillors in an Independent group. There are also currently three empty seats where members have resigned within the last six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shake-up of ward boundaries took place last year which means a number of new wards have been created, as well as changing names and catchment areas. The number of elected councillors has been reduced from 93 to 76, with the number of seats for each ward ranging between one and three.

Polling stations across West Northamptonshire will open at 7am on Thursday May 1.

The unitary council is responsible for providing a number of services across the county, including highways maintenance, adult and children’s social care, education, and planning.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on election day, with the votes due to be counted the following day. People who have registered to vote should receive a poll card in the post that will highlight which polling station they should use.

Inside the polling station, the poll clerk will ask your name and address and they will need to see your Photo ID.

Here is a full list of all the polling stations due to be used across West Northamptonshire

Abington & Phippsville

St Matthew’s Parish Centre, 27A The Drive, Kingsley

Abington Avenue Utd. Reformed Church, Abington Avenue, Abington

Stimpson Avenue Academy, Stimpson Avenue, Northampton

Billing

Great Billing Methodist Chapel, High Street, Northampton

BIPS, Ecton Brook Road, Northampton

All Saints Church, Church Lane, Little Billing

Bellinge Community Centre, Fieldmill Square, Bellinge

Standens Barn Primary School, Flaxwell Court, Northampton

Blackthorn & Rectory Farm

Goldcrest Community Hub, Goldcrest Court, Northampton

Rectory Farm Community Centre, Olden Road, Rectory Farm

Growing Together Blackthorn Community Centre, Longmead Court, Blackthorn

Arlbury Road Community Room, Arlbury Road, Blackthorn

Brackley

Brackley Recreation Centre, Sports Hall, Springfield Way

Egerton Hall, Egerton Hall, Juno Crescent

Women’s Institute Hall, 22 Manor Road, Brackley

Brackley Town Football Club (The Venue), St James Park, Churchill Way

Braunston & Crick

Yelvertoft Reading Room, 85 High Street, Yelvertoft

Lilbourne Village Hall, Station Road, Lilbourne

West Haddon Village Hall, The Green, West Haddon

Crick Village Hall, Bucknills Lane, Crick

Kilsby Village Hall (Kilsby Room), Rugby Road, Kilsby

Barby Village Hall, Kilsby Road, Barby

Onley Park Village Hall, Onley Park, Willoughby

Ashby St Ledgers Village Hall, Main Street, Ashby St Ledgers

Braunston Village Hall, The Green, Braunston

Welton Village Hall, High Street, Welton

Brixworth

Brixworth Village Hall, Holcot Road, Brixworth

Campion

Flore Millennium Hall, 56 High Street, Flore

Nether Heyford Baptist Church Hall, The Green, Nether Heyford

Harpole Bowls Club, Larkhall Lane, Harpole

Bugbrooke Sports & Community Centre, Camp Close, Bugbrooke

Kislingbury Village Hall, Ashby Court, Bugbrooke Road, Kislingbury

Rothersthorpe Village Hall, Church Street, Rothersthorpe

Castle

Spring Boroughs Hub, St Peters House, Bath Street, Spring Boroughs

The Court Room, The Guildhall, St Giles Square

Mounts Baths, Upper Mounts, Northampton

Northamptonshire Music Trust, Clare Street entrance, 125 Kettering Road

Victoria Road Congregational Church, Victoria Road (Cyril St. entrance), Northampton

Vernon Terrace Community Centre, Stockley Street, Northampton

Abington Vale Primary School (Stirling Campus), The Avenue, Northampton

Cogenhoe & The Houghtons

Parsons Memorial Hall, Leys Lane, Great Houghton

St Mary`s Church, Bedford Road, Little Houghton

Sargeant Memorial Hall, Church Lane, Brafield on the Green

Cogenhoe Village Hall, York Avenue, Cogenhoe

Denton Village Hall, Vicarage Lane, Denton

Yardley Hastings Memorial Hall, 7 Northampton Road, Yardley Hastings

Dallington Spencer

St Andrew`s Methodist Church, Harlestone Road, Northampton

Kings Heath Primary Academy – Community Room, North Oval, Northampton

Mobile Unit, Dallington Park, Dallington Park Road, Northampton

Spencer Dallington Community Centre, Tintern Avenue, Northampton

Doddridge Centre, 109 St James Road, St James

Heroes Restaurant, Franklin`s Gardens, Northampton Saints,

Franklins Gardens, Weedon Road

Daventry North East

Orbit Community Hub, 26 Wren Way, Daventry

Daventry Court Hotel, Sedgemoor Way, Daventry

Daventry North West

Orbit Community Hub, 26 Wren Way, Daventry

Queen of Hearts Public House, Wimborne Place, Daventry

Daventry Community Centre, Ashby Road, Daventry

Daventry South

Mobile Unit, Arnull Crescent Car Park, Arnull Crescent, Daventry

Daventry Community Centre, Ashby Road, Daventry

Nene Hall, Tamar Square, Daventry

Daventry Methodist Church, Golding Close, Daventry

Stefen Hill Sports Ground, The Main Lounge, Western Avenue

Southbrook Community Centre, Hood Road, Daventry

Deanshanger & Paulerspury

Paulerspury Village Hall, High Street, Paulerspury

Grafton Regis Village Hall, The Lane, Grafton Regis

Yardley Gobion Silver Jubilee Village Hall, Chestnut Road, Yardley Gobion

Potterspury Village Hall, Church End, Potterspury

Cosgrove Village Hall, Bridge Road, Cosgrove

Old Stratford Memorial Hall, 2 Deanshanger Road, Old Stratford

Deanshanger Community Centre, Little London, Deanshanger

Wicken Sports Club, St Johns Lane, Wicken

Duston

Mobile Unit, Local Centre Car Park, Bordeaux Close, Off Weggs Farm Road, Alsace Park

Duston Eldean Primary School, Main Road, New Duston

St Crispin Social Club, Berrywood Road, Duston

Duston Community Centre, Pendle Road, Duston

Duston United Reformed Church, Main Road, Duston

Chiltern Primary School, Chiltern Way, Northampton

Far Cotton, Delapre & Briar Hill

Briar Hill Community Centre, The Springs, Briar Hill

Far Cotton Rec Centre, Towcester Road, Far Cotton

The Abbey Primary School, Winchester Road, Northampton

The Creative Hub, University of Northampton, Waterside Campus

Hackleton & Roade

Milton Malsor Village Hall, High Street, Milton Malsor

Blisworth Village Hall, 19 Stoke Road, Blisworth

Shutlanger Village Hall, Main Road, Shutlanger

Stoke Bruerne Village Hall, Church Lane, Stoke Bruerne

Roade Library, High Street, Roade

St Michael & All Angels Church, Roade Hill, Ashton

Hartwell Community Centre, School Lane, Hartwell

Quinton Village Hall, School Lane, Quinton

Dudley Winterbottom Memorial Hall, Chapel Lane, Hackleton

Headlands

Boothville Community Centre, Rear of 3 Booth Lane North, Northampton

Eden Close Community Hub, Eden Close, Lakeview

St Albans Jubilee Hall, Mayfield Road, Northampton

Mobile Unit, Northampton College, Booth Lane, Northampton

James Lewis Court, Cherry Orchard, Weston Favell

Headlands United Reformed Church, Church Hall, The Headlands

Abington Community Centre, Wheatfield Road South, Abington

St Gregory The Great Church Hall, 22 Park Avenue North, Northampton

Weston Favell Parish Hall, Booth Lane South, Weston Favell

Hunsbury

Parsons Mead Community Hub, Parsons Mead, West Hunsbury

Mobile Unit, Ladybridge Drive, West Hunsbury, Northampton

Abbey Centre Baptist Church, Overslade Close, East Hunsbury

Blacky More Community Centre, Butts Croft Close, East Hunsbury

Collingtree Golf Club (Redwood Room), 90 Windingbrook Lane, Collingtree Park

Collingtree Village Room, High Street, Collingtree

Kingsley & Semilong

Wallace Road Nursery, Wallace Road, Northampton

Kingsley Park Methodist Church, Milton Street, Kingsley

Semilong Community Centre, Norfolk Terrace, Northampton

Alliston Gardens Youth & Community Centre, 2 Adelaide Street, Semilong

Kingsthorpe North

The Pastures Community Centre, Acre Lane, Welford Road, Kingsthorpe

St Mark’s Church Hall, St Mark’s Crescent, Kingsthorpe

Reynard Way Evangelical Church, Reynard Way, Kingsthorpe

Northampton and District Bowling Association, Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground, Harborough Road

Mobile Unit, Sunnyside Public House, Boughton Green Road, Northampton

Kingsthorpe Community Centre, Mill Lane, Kingsthorpe

Kingsthorpe South

All Saints CEVA Primary School, Boughton Green Road, Northampton

The Liburd Rooms, Corner of Whilton Road / Holdenby Road, Kingsthorpe

St David’s Church Room, Eastern Avenue, Northampton

Kingsthorpe Childrens Centre, St David`s Road, Northampton

Holy Trinity Church Hall, Edinburgh Road, Queens Park

Long Buckby

Watford Village Hall, Main Street, Watford

Long Buckby Community Centre, 41 Station Road, Long Buckby

Long Buckby Wharf Village Hall, Three Bridges Road, Long Buckby Wharf

Norton Village Hall, Daventry Road, Norton

Whilton Village Hall, Main Street, Whilton

Ravensthorpe Village Hall, High Street, Ravensthorpe

East Haddon Village Hall, Main Street, East Haddon

Brington Reading Room, Main Street, Brington

Harlestone Village Institute, Upper Harlestone, Northampton

The Bramptons Primary School, Harlestone Road, Chapel Brampton

Middleton Cheney

Thorpe Mandeville Village Hall, Banbury Lane, Thorpe Mandeville

Chacombe Village Hall, Thorpe Road, Chacombe

Middleton Cheney Village Hall, Main Road, Middleton Cheney

Marston St Lawrence Village Hall, Marston St Lawrence, Banbury

Millennium Memorial Hall, 29 Astrop Road, Kings Sutton

Charlton Memorial Hall, Main Street, Charlton

Farthinghoe Village Hall, Cockley Road, Farthinghoe

Aynho Village Hall, 2 Croughton Road, Aynho

Croughton Village Hall, Wheelers Rise, Croughton

Evenley Village Hall, 1 The Green, Evenley

Moulton

Pitsford Village Hall, High Street, Pitsford

Boughton Village Hall, Butchers Lane, Boughton

Moulton Community Centre, Sandy Hill, Reedings

Overstone Village Hall, Sywell Road, Overstone

Kings Meadow School, Manning Road, Moulton Leys

Naseby

Welford Village Hall, West Street, Welford

Sibbertoft Reading Room, Berkeley Street, Sibbertoft

Cold Ashby Village Hall, Main Street, Cold Ashby

Naseby Methodist Chapel, Church Street, Naseby

Thornby Village Hall, Church Lane, Thornby

Guilsborough Village Hall, The Green, Off High Street, Guilsborough

Cottesbrooke Village Hall, Station Road, Cottesbrooke

Hollowell Village Hall, Church Hill, Hollowell

Creaton Village Hall, Teeton Lane, Creaton

Spratton Village Hall, School Road, Spratton

Nene Valley

Hardingstone Village Hall, High Street, Hardingstone

Wootton Community & Sports Centre, Curtlee Hill, Wootton

Caroline Chisholm School, The Wooldale Centre for Learning, Wootton Fields

Grange Park Community Centre, School Lane, Grange Park

Parklands

Fernie Fields Sports and Social Club, Fernie Field, Moulton

Parklands Community Centre, Devon Way, Northampton

Parklands Primary School, Spinney Hill Road, Northampton

Rural North East

Marston Trussell Village Hall, Main Street, Marston Trussell

East Farndon Village Hall, Main Street, East Farndon

Clipston Village Hall, High Street, Clipston

Great Oxendon Village Hall, Main Street, Great Oxendon

Kelmarsh Hall (L + A Suite), Kelmarsh

Arthingworth Village Hall, Kelmarsh Road, Arthingworth

Loder Hall, Harborough Road, Maidwell

Draughton Clubroom, c/o Main Street, Draughton, Northamptonshire

Education Centre, Lamport Hall, Lamport

Scaldwell Village Hall, School Lane, Scaldwell

Old Parish Charities Community Centre, 5 Townson Close, Old

Walgrave Baptist Chapel, School Room, Gold Street, Walgrave

Holcot Village Hall, Back Lane, Holcot

Rural South Northamptonshire

Upper Boddington Village Hall, Warwick Road, Upper Boddington

Aston Le Walls Village Hall, Main Street, Aston Le Walls

Chipping Warden Village Hall, Culworth Road, Chipping Warden

Eydon Village Hall, 24 High Street, Eydon

Farthingstone Village Hall, Maidford Road, Farthingstone

Church Stowe Closed C of E School, Main Street, Church Stowe

The Old School Hall, School Lane, Adstone

Maidford Village Hall, Church Lane, Maidford

Litchborough Village Hall, Northampton Road, Litchborough

Cold Higham Parish Hall, Banbury Lane, Cold Higham

Blakesley Reading Rooms, 13 Church Street, Blakesley

Greens Norton Community Centre, Towcester Road, Greens Norton

Moreton Pinkney Village Hall, Upper Green, Moreton Pinkney

Culworth Village Hall, Queens Street, Culworth

The Church Hall, Magpie Road, Sulgrave

Weedon Lois Village Hall, Milthorpe, Lois Weedon

Bradden Village Hall, Willows Hill, Bradden

Abthorpe Old School, School Lane, Abthorpe

Wappenham Chapel Room, High Street, Wappenham

Greatworth Sports and Social Club, Helmdon Road, Greatworth

Helmdon Reading Room, 20 Church Street, Helmdon

Mission Room, Halse Road, Halse

Whitfield Village Hall, The Avenue, Whitfield

Syresham Village Hall, Main Road, Syresham

St Michael`s Church Room, Stocks Hill, Silverstone

Whittlebury Reading Room, High Street, Whittlebury

Talavera

Thorplands Primary School, Farmfield Court, Thorplands

Southfields Community Centre, Farmhill Road, Southfields

Lodge Farm Community Centre, Off Crestwood Road, Northampton

Lumbertubs Primary School, Tonmead Road, Lumbertubs

Brookside Hall, Billing Brook Road, Northampton

Towcester

Pattishall Parish Hall, School Road, Astcote

Gayton Village Hall, Committee Room, Hillcrest Road, Gayton

The Church Room, High Street South, Tiffield

Tove Valley Centre, Northampton Road, Towcester

A5 Rangers Clubroom, 101 Watling Street, Towcester

Towcester Sports and Social Club, 5 Swinneyford Road, Towcester

The Sawpits Centre, 14A-14C Richmond Road, Towcester

Upton

St Crispin Retirement Village, St Crispin Drive, Duston

The Elgar Centre, 1A High Street, Upton

Pineham Barns Primary School, Dragonfly Way, Pineham Village

Mobile Unit, Banbury Lane, West Hunsbury, Northampton

Weston Favell & Abington Vale

Bridgewater Primary School, Bridgewater Drive, Northampton

St Peter’s Church Hall, High Street, Weston Favell

Standens Barn Primary School, Flaxwell Court, Northampton

Old Scouts Rugby Club, Rushmere Road, Northampton

Woodford & Weedon

Staverton Village Hall, Croft Lane, Staverton

Badby Village Hall, The Green, Badby

Newnham Village Hall, Church Street, Newnham

Dodford Village Hall, Brockhall Road, Dodford

Hellidon Village Hall, Church Lane, Hellidon

Charwelton Village Hall, Church Street, Charwelton

Everdon Village Hall, High Street, Everdon

Weedon Village Hall, West Street, Weedon

Byfield Village Hall, The Green, Byfield

Woodford Halse Social Club, 29 Hinton Road, Woodford Halse, Daventry

Preston Capes Village Hall, Old Forge Lane, Preston Capes