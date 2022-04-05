West Northamptonshire Council to consider draft anti-poverty strategy at next cabinet meeting

West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet is set to consider whether to adopt a draft anti-poverty strategy.

The strategy, which will be considered by members at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (April 12), is designed to tackle poverty and deprivation.

It would also form part of the council’s approach to improve social, environmental and economic sustainability.

The Guildhall, Northampton.

Councillor Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Wellbeing and Health Integration, said: “We are all facing incredible pressure from the effects of inflation, which is pushing up the cost of living on so many fronts.

“The Covid pandemic has also played a huge part, damaging the economy and forcing people out of work.

“It means everything costs more, including the cost of our services, and it’s extremely important that we look to help those who are most affected.

“Our approach is summed up in three overarching priorities, which are in turn built on some key principles aimed at helping people to live the best life possible.”

The strategy identified ten underlying principles recognising that people need:

The best start in life Access to the best available education and learning Opportunity to be fit, well and independent Employment that keeps them and their families out of poverty Housing that is affordable, safe and sustainable in places which are clean and green To feel safe in their homes and when out and about Connected to their families and friends The chance for a fresh start when things go wrong Access to health and social care when they need it To be accepted and valued simply for who they are.

In order to provide these opportunities for people, it will be necessary for the council to work with a range of partners.

The three governing principles behind this approach are:

Supporting people who are struggling in poverty now Preventing people falling into poverty in the first place Influencing the Government and other national organisations to get the best deal for the people of West Northamptonshire.