West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Reform take control of WNC
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Conservative, Labour and Lib Dem leaders all lost their seats in a night that saw the Tories lose control of the council.
Full reaction to come.
Chronicle & Echo reporters have been at the count, at Benham Sports Centre, in Moulton Park, throughout today, Friday (May 2).
Polling stations were open across West Northamptonshire on Thursday (May 1), as residents voted for who they want as councillors in their ward.
We will bring you all the updates throughout the counting day, as well as the results as they are announced and reaction.
Results are now being announced. To take charge of WNC, a party needs to win 39 of the 76 seats.
Follow all the live action below with The Chron. Keep refreshing for all the latest updates.
West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Live updates from the count
Thanks for staying with us throughout the count - more reaction to come from the main parties on what has been a dramatic evening
Towcester
Paul Jonathan Broadfield - Labour and Co-operative Party: 371
Simon Clifford - Conservative: 734
Rachel Jean Dando L’Olive - Labour and Co-operative Party: 471
Hugh Evans - Conservative: 912
Adrian John Little - Reform: 1,130 ELECTED
Greg Lunn - Conservative: 827
Barry Joesph Mahoney - Reform: 963
Harry Minns - Liberal Democrats: 1,073
Jim Mullin - Labour and Co-operative Party: 452
David Tarbun - Liberal Democrats: 1,475 ELECTED
Stewart Tolley - Liberal Democrats: 1,134 ELECTED
Emmie Williamson - Green Party: 305
Scott David Zebedee - Reform: 899
Turnout: 32.35%
The final results of the night - Lib Dems take two seats in Towcester and Reform take one
It’s official - Reform UK have taken control of West Northamptonshire Council
Hunsbury
Damon Boughen - Green Party: 303
Bob Burnell - Labour: 494
Glenn Steven Mark Butcher - Reform: 1,249 ELECTED
Pinder Chauhan - Conservative: 1,332 ELECTED
Katie Evans - Labour: 430
Ronald James Firman - Reform: 1,184 ELECTED
Brendan John Glynane - Liberal Democrats: 669
Andre Gonzalez De Savage - Conservative: 1,173
Alexander Nathan Josiah Love - Reform: 1,163
Matthew McNicholas - Labour: 382
Lucy Newbury - Liberal Democrats: 726
Daniel George Soan - Conservative: 1,163
Carl Neville Mark Squires - Liberal Democrats: 874
Turnout: 33.79%
With just two seats to go, it’s an awful lot quieter in here now
Headlands
Max Alexander Barnby - Conservative: 720
Joanne Elizabeth Blythe - Reform: 1,316 ELECTED
Adrian Cartwright - Reform: 1,292 ELECTED
Cameron Steven Emery - Reform: 1,228 ELECTED
Penny Flavell - Conservative: 759
Koulla Jolley - Labour: 1,106
Mia Joyce - Independent: 360
Paul Joyce - Independent: 450
Steve Kent - Green Party: 518
Brian Markham - Liberal Democrats: 367
Turon Miah - Labour: 1,060
Ellie Rutherford - Labour: 1,048
Adam Lea Smith - Conservative: 788
David Woodbridge - Liberal Democrats: 349
Turnout: 31.6%
Reform take three more seats in Headlands
Nene Valley
Hilary Blackman - Labour: 621
Laura Ann Couse - Reform: 1,242 ELECTED
Peter Robert French - Labour: 666
Andrew Bernhardt Halliwell - Labour: 516
Jill Hope - Liberal Democrats: 427
Trefor Robert Hughes - Reform: 1,182 ELECTED
Phil Larratt - Conservative: 747
Marianne Martin - Green Party: 427
Craig Paul Morris - Reform: 1,232 ELECTED
Jenny Moseley - Green Party: 239
Sue Pearson - Green Party: 246
Thomas Ridley - Liberal Democrats: 285
Aaryan Sharma - Liberal Democrats: 247
Dan Smith - Conservative: 918
Nick Alex-Sturges - Conservative: 689
Turnout: 28,37%
Nene Valley results are in - three more seats to Reform
Far Cotton, Delapre & Briar Hill
Sony Akie - Conservative: 259
Raymond Connolly - Conservative: 467
Lamarr Darrington - Green Party: 303
Julie Davenport - Independent: 1,332 ELECTED
Becky Dorman - Labour: 521
David Garlick - Liberal Democrats: 249
Ray Mary Brown Kelly-Sargeant - Conservative: 284
Anthony James Owens - Reform: 807 ELECTED
Robert William Parkinson - Labour: 505
James Richard Petter - Reform: 759 ELECTED
Steven Christpher Reid - Reform: 695
Seamus Smyth - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 92
Sanjeev Tiwary - Labour: 359
Turnout: 25.72%
Reform take two seats in Far Cotton, and independent Julie Davenport takes the other
Five more seats to declare - and Far Cotton is next on the list
Moulton
Stephen Francis Burnham - Labour: 545
Daniel Cribbin - Conservative: 1,037
Sally Belinda Davies - Labour: 626
Jamie Dexter - Green: 435
Jimmy Fawehinmi - Labour: 481
Sue Gaskell - Reform: 1,247 ELECTED
Anna Hughes - Liberal Democrats: 440
Will Hughes - Liberal Democrats: 329
Rupert Moscrop Knowles - Liberal Democrats: 309
John Shephard - Conservative: 903
John Slope - Reform: 1,189 ELECTED
Mike Warren - Conservative: 837
Peter David York - Reform: 1,182 ELECTED
Turnout: 32.94%
Reform take all three seats in Moulton
Six to go - Moulton up next and due to be announced shortly
Abington & Phippsville Ward
Luke Adams - Green Party: 274
Sian Bateman - Conservative: 303
Charles Breese - Conservative: 277
Alan John Coles - Reform: 532
Gerald Roland Lamb - Reform: 493
Esther Pearson - Green Party: 266
Bob Purser - Labour: 904 ELECTED
Ana Savage Gunn - Liberal Democrats: 221
Zoe Smith - Labour: 958 ELECTED
James Tarry - Liberal Democrats: 158
Alex Twigley - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 51
Turnout: 26.52%
Labour take two seats in Abington
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.