West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Reform and Tories both in double figures
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chronicle & Echo reporters are at the count, at Benham Sports Centre, in Moulton Park, throughout today, Friday (May 2).
Polling stations were open across West Northamptonshire on Thursday (May 1), as residents voted for who they want as councillors in their ward.
We will bring you all the updates throughout the counting day, as well as the results as they are announced and reaction.
Results are now being announced. To take charge of WNC, a party needs to win 39 of the 76 seats.
Follow all the live action below with The Chron. Keep refreshing for all the latest updates.
West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Live updates from the count
One from a little earlier - leader of the Conservatives Adam Brown takes a break with an ice cream. Campion ward, where he is sitting, is still subject to a recount...it’s been quite a while
Former cabinet member Mike Hallam talks about his loss in the WNC election
Results update
15 wards declared. Reform: 12, Conservative: 10, Labour: 4, Independent: 1, Lib Dem: 1.
28 of the 76 seats allocated so far.
Brixworth
Andrew Charles Cassidy - Green Party: 32
Jonathan William Harris - Liberal Democrats: 1,131 ELECTED
Emilie Zahiri Mehrabadi - Reform: 385
Chris Myers - Labour: 72
Simon Philip-Smith - Conservative: 235
Turnout: 43.44%
First seat for the Lib Dems - in Brixworth
Woodford & Weedon
Rupert Frost - Conservative: 1,105 ELECTED
Jo Gilford - Conservative: 837
Charles Peter Hastie - Reform: 1,010 ELECTED
Ed Jaspers - Green Party: 962
Chris Lofts - Liberal Democrats: 232
Les Marriott - Labour: 241
Gordon Smallman - Green Party: 831
Bob Symons - Liberal Democrats: 194
Stephen Tibbles - Labour: 201
Jonathan Vallis - Reform: 1,003
Turnout: 38.96%
Conservatives and Reform take one seat each in Woodford & Weedon
Brixworth coming in next too
Woodford and Weedon are next up
Parklands
Mike Hallam - Conservative: 531
Kevin Dudley Hewes - Green Party: 78
Jim Kellock - Labour: 185
Paul Anthony Schofield - Liberal Democrats: 63
Nigel Lawrence Stansfield - Reform: 559 ELECTED
Turnout: 37.34%
Reform take Parklands
Parklands up next
Rural South Northamptonshire
Jane Birch - Labour: 767
Geoff Boot - Labour: 574
Teresa Cox - Green Party: 885
Georgie Daniels - Reform: 1,481
Stuart Harold Day - Reform: 1,284
Alison Eastwood - Conservative: 1,985 ELECTED
Arthur Greaves - Labour: 451
Justin Michelle Leggett - Liberal Democrats: 813
Charles Manners - Conservative: 1,874 ELECTED
Jonathan Sayers - Reform: 1,261
David Smith - Conservative: 1,697 ELECTED
Michael Nicholas Toner - Independent: 238
Turnout: 40.90%
All three seats in Rural South Northamptonshire have gone to the Conservatives
Right, we’re back up and running - Rural South Northamptonshire due next
Here’s Ian McCord - Independent Network, Deanshanger - talking about his success
There’s a bit of a lull at the minute - some recounts going on and other seats still being counted
James Hill - who lost his Conservative seat after 10 years in Billing ward
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.