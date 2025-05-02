West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Reform and Tories both in double figures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Live coverage as the results in the 2025 local elections, which will decide who takes control of the unitary authority - West Northamptonshire Council, are being announced.

Chronicle & Echo reporters are at the count, at Benham Sports Centre, in Moulton Park, throughout today, Friday (May 2).

Polling stations were open across West Northamptonshire on Thursday (May 1), as residents voted for who they want as councillors in their ward.

We will bring you all the updates throughout the counting day, as well as the results as they are announced and reaction.

Results are now being announced. To take charge of WNC, a party needs to win 39 of the 76 seats.