Live

West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Reform and Tories both in double figures

By Katie Wheatley, Logan MacLeod, Carly Odell and David Summers
Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 18:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Live coverage as the results in the 2025 local elections, which will decide who takes control of the unitary authority - West Northamptonshire Council, are being announced.

Chronicle & Echo reporters are at the count, at Benham Sports Centre, in Moulton Park, throughout today, Friday (May 2).

Polling stations were open across West Northamptonshire on Thursday (May 1), as residents voted for who they want as councillors in their ward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will bring you all the updates throughout the counting day, as well as the results as they are announced and reaction.

Results are now being announced. To take charge of WNC, a party needs to win 39 of the 76 seats.

Follow all the live action below with The Chron. Keep refreshing for all the latest updates.

West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Live updates from the count

19:04 BST

One from a little earlier - leader of the Conservatives Adam Brown takes a break with an ice cream. Campion ward, where he is sitting, is still subject to a recount...it’s been quite a while

NationalWorld
19:00 BST

Former cabinet member Mike Hallam talks about his loss in the WNC election

18:53 BSTUpdated 18:57 BST

Results update

15 wards declared. Reform: 12, Conservative: 10, Labour: 4, Independent: 1, Lib Dem: 1.

28 of the 76 seats allocated so far.

18:50 BST

Brixworth

Andrew Charles Cassidy - Green Party: 32

Jonathan William Harris - Liberal Democrats: 1,131 ELECTED

Emilie Zahiri Mehrabadi - Reform: 385

Chris Myers - Labour: 72

Simon Philip-Smith - Conservative: 235

Turnout: 43.44%

18:50 BST

First seat for the Lib Dems - in Brixworth

18:49 BST

Woodford & Weedon

Rupert Frost - Conservative: 1,105 ELECTED

Jo Gilford - Conservative: 837

Charles Peter Hastie - Reform: 1,010 ELECTED

Ed Jaspers - Green Party: 962

Chris Lofts - Liberal Democrats: 232

Les Marriott - Labour: 241

Gordon Smallman - Green Party: 831

Bob Symons - Liberal Democrats: 194

Stephen Tibbles - Labour: 201

Jonathan Vallis - Reform: 1,003

Turnout: 38.96%

18:48 BST

Conservatives and Reform take one seat each in Woodford & Weedon

18:45 BST

Brixworth coming in next too

18:43 BST

Woodford and Weedon are next up

18:42 BST

Parklands

Mike Hallam - Conservative: 531

Kevin Dudley Hewes - Green Party: 78

Jim Kellock - Labour: 185

Paul Anthony Schofield - Liberal Democrats: 63

Nigel Lawrence Stansfield - Reform: 559 ELECTED

Turnout: 37.34%

18:41 BST

Reform take Parklands

18:39 BST

Parklands up next

18:38 BST

Rural South Northamptonshire

Jane Birch - Labour: 767

Geoff Boot - Labour: 574

Teresa Cox - Green Party: 885

Georgie Daniels - Reform: 1,481

Stuart Harold Day - Reform: 1,284

Alison Eastwood - Conservative: 1,985 ELECTED

Arthur Greaves - Labour: 451

Justin Michelle Leggett - Liberal Democrats: 813

Charles Manners - Conservative: 1,874 ELECTED

Jonathan Sayers - Reform: 1,261

David Smith - Conservative: 1,697 ELECTED

Michael Nicholas Toner - Independent: 238

Turnout: 40.90%

18:37 BST

All three seats in Rural South Northamptonshire have gone to the Conservatives

18:34 BST

Right, we’re back up and running - Rural South Northamptonshire due next

18:26 BSTUpdated 18:27 BST

Here’s Ian McCord - Independent Network, Deanshanger - talking about his success

18:25 BST

There’s a bit of a lull at the minute - some recounts going on and other seats still being counted

17:56 BST

James Hill - who lost his Conservative seat after 10 years in Billing ward

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:West Northamptonshire CouncilWest NorthamptonshirePolling stations

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice