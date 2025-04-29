West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Live updates from the count

By Katie Wheatley, Logan MacLeod, Carly Odell and David Summers
Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Live coverage as the counting begins in the 2025 local elections, which will decide who takes control of the unitary authority - West Northamptonshire Council.

Chronicle & Echo reporters will be at the count, at Benham Sports Centre, in Moulton Park, throughout Friday (May 2).

Polling stations were open across West Northamptonshire on Thursday (May 1), as residents voted for who they want as councillors in their ward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will bring you all the updates throughout the counting day, as well as the results as they are announced and reaction.

Follow all the live action below with The Chron. Keep refreshing for all the latest updates.

West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Live updates from the count

14:14 BST

West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Live updates from the count

Follow our live blog below as counting begins for the 2025 local elections, which will determine who takes control of West Northamptonshire Council.

Related topics:West Northamptonshire CouncilWest NorthamptonshirePolling stations

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice