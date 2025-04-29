West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Live updates from the count

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Live coverage as the counting begins in the 2025 local elections, which will decide who takes control of the unitary authority - West Northamptonshire Council.

Chronicle & Echo reporters will be at the count, at Benham Sports Centre, in Moulton Park, throughout Friday (May 2).

Polling stations were open across West Northamptonshire on Thursday (May 1), as residents voted for who they want as councillors in their ward.

We will bring you all the updates throughout the counting day, as well as the results as they are announced and reaction.

Follow all the live action below with The Chron. Keep refreshing for all the latest updates.