West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Live updates from the count
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chronicle & Echo reporters will be at the count, at Benham Sports Centre, in Moulton Park, throughout Friday (May 2).
Polling stations were open across West Northamptonshire on Thursday (May 1), as residents voted for who they want as councillors in their ward.
We will bring you all the updates throughout the counting day, as well as the results as they are announced and reaction.
Follow all the live action below with The Chron. Keep refreshing for all the latest updates.
West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Live updates from the count
West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Live updates from the count
Follow our live blog below as counting begins for the 2025 local elections, which will determine who takes control of West Northamptonshire Council.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.