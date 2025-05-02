West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Counting is underway
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chronicle & Echo reporters are at the count, at Benham Sports Centre, in Moulton Park, throughout today, Friday (May 2).
Polling stations were open across West Northamptonshire on Thursday (May 1), as residents voted for who they want as councillors in their ward.
We will bring you all the updates throughout the counting day, as well as the results as they are announced and reaction.
Follow all the live action below with The Chron. Keep refreshing for all the latest updates.
West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Live updates from the count
To take control of West Northamptonshire Council, a party will need to win 39 of the 76 seats. The Conservatives currently run the local authority. As results start coming in, we will keep count of how many seats each party has won and we will let you know if a party is close to hitting the threshold.
Talavera
Ifeoluwa Adeniran - Labour: 553
Monica Kelly - Conservative: 294
Thomas Manning - Reform: 651 Elected
Scott Packer - Reform: 602 Elected
Ash Ritchie - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 29
Darren Ryland - Labour: 485
Martin Thomas Sawyer - Liberal Democrats: 191
Mariana Smith - Conservative: 260
Michael Spence - Green Party: 188
WATCH: Paul Clark - Independent, Billing Ward
WATCH: Sally Beardsworth - West Northants Liberal Democrats leader & candidate in Kingsthorpe North - gives her views on the turnout
WATCH: James Hill, Conservative candidate for Billing
This is definitely the calm before the storm. No results yet but it will suddenly get very busy when the results start coming through.
We’ll be putting all the results in this blog and then summarise them all at the end
This election has seen a huge number of candidates put their name forward, with more than 350 across all 35 wards, competing to become your local councillor.
WATCH: Anthony Owens - Reform Northampton South Branch Chair
Anthony Owens - Reform Northampton South Branch Chair and candidate for Far Cotton, Delapre and Briar Hill - tell us the turnout was as he expected - when canvassing, it was “very clear from the start” that the turnout would be low. People have become disillusioned with the current state of local politics and trust needs to be gained in it again, he said
Watch: Conservative leader Adam Brown
At the last local election, voters across West Northamptonshire chose three councillors to represent each of the 31 wards.
Now, 13 wards will have three councillors, 15 wards will have two councillors and seven wards will have one councillor.
A review of boundaries took place last year, which means 76 councillors will be elected across the 35 wards, rather than 93 who were elected across 31 wards during the last local elections in 2021.
Read more about the boundary changes and find out how many councillors will represent each ward here:
https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/politics/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-upcoming-2025-local-elections-in-west-northamptonshire-5047525
Turnout figures are in!
32.16% turnout - higher than the last WNC election in 2021
Figure for town/parish councils is 27.35%
WATCH: Ian McCord, standing for Deanshanger and Paulerspury - independent network
‘I couldn’t have done any more - what will be will be’
Stuart Andrew MP, appointed for Daventry in the last general election for the Conservatives, says it’s going to be a challenging day. “We are going to lose seats, there’s no doubt about that.”
WATCH: Reform party chairman for Northants, Mark Arnull
Mark Arnull gives his thoughts on how campaigning went for Reform in West Northants...and how he thinks the vote will pan out
They're off!
There are only a couple of boxes left to verify, so the counting staff have been told to get going. We are on our way...bang on time too, which is a promising start
Who is part of the council now?
Looking at the party makeup of the chamber before the elections, the numbers have slightly changed over the four years as a result of by-elections, resignations and defections.
There are currently 59 Conservatives, 20 Labour, six Lib Dems, four non-aligned independents and three Independent group members on the council. The Green Party and Reform do not currently have any councillors on WNC.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.