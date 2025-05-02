Live

West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Counting is underway

By Katie Wheatley, Logan MacLeod, Carly Odell and David Summers
Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 14:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Live coverage as the counting begins in the 2025 local elections, which will decide who takes control of the unitary authority - West Northamptonshire Council.

Chronicle & Echo reporters are at the count, at Benham Sports Centre, in Moulton Park, throughout today, Friday (May 2).

Polling stations were open across West Northamptonshire on Thursday (May 1), as residents voted for who they want as councillors in their ward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will bring you all the updates throughout the counting day, as well as the results as they are announced and reaction.

Follow all the live action below with The Chron. Keep refreshing for all the latest updates.

West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Live updates from the count

16:13 BST

To take control of West Northamptonshire Council, a party will need to win 39 of the 76 seats. The Conservatives currently run the local authority. As results start coming in, we will keep count of how many seats each party has won and we will let you know if a party is close to hitting the threshold.

16:09 BST

Talavera

Ifeoluwa Adeniran - Labour: 553

Monica Kelly - Conservative: 294

Thomas Manning - Reform: 651 Elected

Scott Packer - Reform: 602 Elected

Ash Ritchie - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 29

Darren Ryland - Labour: 485

Martin Thomas Sawyer - Liberal Democrats: 191

Mariana Smith - Conservative: 260

Michael Spence - Green Party: 188

15:58 BST

WATCH: Paul Clark - Independent, Billing Ward

15:53 BST

WATCH: Sally Beardsworth - West Northants Liberal Democrats leader & candidate in Kingsthorpe North - gives her views on the turnout

15:49 BST

WATCH: James Hill, Conservative candidate for Billing

15:40 BST

This is definitely the calm before the storm. No results yet but it will suddenly get very busy when the results start coming through.

We’ll be putting all the results in this blog and then summarise them all at the end

15:39 BST

This election has seen a huge number of candidates put their name forward, with more than 350 across all 35 wards, competing to become your local councillor.

15:10 BST

WATCH: Anthony Owens - Reform Northampton South Branch Chair

14:59 BST

Anthony Owens - Reform Northampton South Branch Chair and candidate for Far Cotton, Delapre and Briar Hill - tell us the turnout was as he expected - when canvassing, it was “very clear from the start” that the turnout would be low. People have become disillusioned with the current state of local politics and trust needs to be gained in it again, he said

14:57 BST

Watch: Conservative leader Adam Brown

14:40 BST

At the last local election, voters across West Northamptonshire chose three councillors to represent each of the 31 wards.

Now, 13 wards will have three councillors, 15 wards will have two councillors and seven wards will have one councillor.

14:39 BST

A review of boundaries took place last year, which means 76 councillors will be elected across the 35 wards, rather than 93 who were elected across 31 wards during the last local elections in 2021.

Read more about the boundary changes and find out how many councillors will represent each ward here:

https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/politics/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-upcoming-2025-local-elections-in-west-northamptonshire-5047525

14:20 BST

Turnout figures are in!

32.16% turnout - higher than the last WNC election in 2021

Figure for town/parish councils is 27.35%

14:10 BST

WATCH: Ian McCord, standing for Deanshanger and Paulerspury - independent network

‘I couldn’t have done any more - what will be will be’

13:55 BST

Stuart Andrew MP, appointed for Daventry in the last general election for the Conservatives, says it’s going to be a challenging day. “We are going to lose seats, there’s no doubt about that.”

13:40 BST

WATCH: Reform party chairman for Northants, Mark Arnull

Mark Arnull gives his thoughts on how campaigning went for Reform in West Northants...and how he thinks the vote will pan out

13:32 BST

They're off!

There are only a couple of boxes left to verify, so the counting staff have been told to get going. We are on our way...bang on time too, which is a promising start

13:15 BST

Who is part of the council now?

Looking at the party makeup of the chamber before the elections, the numbers have slightly changed over the four years as a result of by-elections, resignations and defections.

There are currently 59 Conservatives, 20 Labour, six Lib Dems, four non-aligned independents and three Independent group members on the council. The Green Party and Reform do not currently have any councillors on WNC.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:West Northamptonshire CouncilWest NorthamptonshirePolling stations

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice