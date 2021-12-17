West Northamptonshire Council announces new interim director of children's services

Library picture

A new interim director of children's services has been appointed by West Northamptonshire Council.

This appointment of Chris Kiernan follows the recent announcement that the current DCS, Cathi Hadley, will be leaving in the new year to pursue a new role closer to her home.

A spokesperson for WNC said Mr Kiernan has had extensive experience of leading Children’s Services formerly as Director of Children’s Services for London Borough of Waltham Forest, as well as delivering children’s services improvement for London Boroughs and large county councils.

Councillor Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet Member for children, families, and education, said: “I have worked closely with Chris since he started in May this year and he has made significant progress with building positive relationships with schools and head teachers whilst working to improve our education services.

“He’s also been a key contributor to the upward trend of improvements being achieved under Cathi’s leadership.

“I know Chris has a firm grasp on the challenges ahead and he will be able to provide the continuity and stability that this service requires and which the young people in this area deserve.