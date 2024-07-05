Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daventry is one of two Northamptonshire seats to elect a Conservative MP – and he says the party must “sort themselves out”.

Stuart Andrew was announced as the new MP for Daventry with 17,872 votes, followed by Labour with 14,860 votes.

He is taking over from the long-standing Conservative MP, Chris Heaton-Harris, who announced earlier this year that he will not stand in this year’s General Election, after 14 years as Daventry’s MP.

After being announced as the new MP, Stuart said: “It is an honour to be elected as the Member of Parliament for the Daventry constituency, and I thank all those who have voted for me, and I pledge that I will work as hard as I can for every single part of that constituency.

Conservative Stuart Andrews is the new MP for Daventry. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“There is no doubt that this has been a difficult night for the Conservative Party, and we have a lot of soul searching to do, but unity is the thing that matters most, and we must make sure that we come together as a team and sort ourselves out. So that we can make sure we are holding the government to account in Parliament.”

Stuart was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities) for the Equality Hub in October 2022.

The new member of parliament stands for the new Wellingborough-Daventry boundary, where many constituents have raised concerns about being “forgotten”.

Villages that voted on Thursday (July 4) in the Daventry constituency for the first time included Wilby, Great Doddington, Isham, Orlingbury, Hardwick, Little Harrowden and Great Harrowden. Certain housing estates in Wellingborough itself have also been moved from their namesake seat into Daventry, such as Redhill Grange and parts of Glenvale Park.

Daventry results in full

Stuart Andrew (Conservatives) 17,872

Marianne Kimani (Labour) 14,860

Scott Cameron (Reform UK) 10,636

Jonathan Harris (Lib Dems) 6755

Clare Slater (Greens) 2959

Elsewhere in the county, South Northamptonshire was the only other constituency to elect a Conservative MP in a landslide Labour win, nationally. Sarah Bool will represent the south of the county.