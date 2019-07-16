Voters reminded about by-election in Brixworth this Thursday

Residents in Brixworth and the surrounding villages will be going to the polls this week to elect a new Daventry district councillor.

The by-election for a seat on Daventry District Council will take place this Thursday and follows the resignation last month of Councillor Fabienne Fraser-Allen.

People living in Brixworth, Cottesbrooke, Creaton, Draughton, Lamport, Maidwell and Scaldwell will be able to vote, with polling stations open from 7am until 10pm.

The three people vying for the vacant seat are the Labour Party's Stuart Matthew Coe, of Kennel Terrace, Brixworth, the Conservative Party's candidate Lauryn Louise Harrington-Carter, of Hemans Road, Daventry, and the Liberal Democrats' Jonathan William Harris, of High Street, Brixworth.

Those who are registered to vote should now have polling cards containing details of their nearest polling station.

When voting, it is helpful for people to take their polling card with them, but if they don’t have it, they can still vote, the district council advised.

Postal votes must be received by the returning officer by 10pm this Thursday, but anyone who has left it too late to post their form can drop it off at their polling station.

Counting of the votes will take place the day after (Friday) and the outcome will be published online at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/elections and via the district council’s Twitter and Facebook pages once the result is declared.

Councillor Fabienne Fraser-Allen, who was elected to one of three Brixworth ward seats in May 2016, officially resigned on June 6 after failing to attend a meeting in the preceding six months.

She had reportedly attended only two of the six full council meetings held in 2018/19, although prior to that had attended nine of the 11 meetings since being elected.

Further information about the by-election can be viewed online at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/elections