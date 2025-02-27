Village where residents will pay highest council tax bill in West Northamptonshire REVEALED

Residents across West Northamptonshire will be subject to higher council tax rates for 2025/26 after council budgets were approved last week. However, certain towns and villages will face paying a higher bill than others.

The most expensive village to pay tax in 2025/26 is Nether Heyford, with homeowners shelling out £2,496.54 on average for the year. The total council tax a person must pay is split between a standard rate from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), fire and police precepts, and local rates set by parish and town councils.

In Nether Heyford, an average Band D home will pay £1,862.16 to WNC, £320.04 to the police, and £80.39 to the fire authority. Nether Heyford Parish Council has the highest local precept rate in the region, adding a further £233.95 to residents’ bills.

The total tax rate for people living in Nether Heyford in 2024/25 was £2,374.13 for a Band D home. This means households will have to pay an extra £122.41 on their previous bills.

Nether Heyford has the highest council tax bill this year compared to the rest of West Northamptonshire.

On Thursday (February 20), the unitary council agreed to a maximum 4.99 percent increase on council tax this year – translating to an annual increase of £88.73 a year for Band D properties. Council tax is an annual fee charged by local authorities to fund important services such as social care, highways, rubbish collection, and libraries.

Charges for an average Band D home precept in Nether Heyford increased from £219.37 to £233.95 this year.

A spokesperson for Nether Heyford Parish Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that some of its expenses include a shared PCSO with Bugbrooke, maintaining a large extension of the cemetery and paying towards installing a chicane on Furnace Lane.

They added: “Nether Heyford has one of the largest village greens in the country and invests in its green space. Few villages have anything comparable, and it is highly valued by the residents of Nether Heyford.

“Other significant current expenditure is taking place on the replacement of existing lighting stock by LEDs, which will cut the cost of electricity, that has rocketed in recent times.

“The largest element in next year’s precept is a sum earmarked for a replacement play area – for which a fundraising drive will be started soon. Our plans reflect the expressed wishes of our parishioners as captured in our Neighbourhood Plan.”

West Haddon and Moulton also feature in the top three areas with the highest council tax bills in West Northants. West Haddon Parish Council set a precept of £233 for its residents in 2025/26. Moulton Parish Council will be charging an additional £232.74 on top of the base county rates-which equates to a £17 increase from its 2024/25 precept.

A spokesperson for Moulton Parish Council said it remains “steadfast” in its mission to serve and support residents through a wide range of services and initiatives. It pointed to the expansion of its Health and Wellbeing Hub, running a community library, extending its community support and outreach teams, and welcoming local groups and events to the Moulton Community Centre and Village Hall.

They added: “Given our unwavering commitment to supporting all 7,000 residents of Moulton, we must make difficult financial decisions to maintain these essential services. At the January council meeting, the annual budget was presented to the full council, setting a precept that reflects the realities imposed by national economic changes.

“Despite the success and growth of the Community Centre, energy costs continue to rise at a rate exceeding inflation. We appreciate the community’s understanding as we work to maintain and enhance the vital services that make Moulton a thriving and inclusive community to live in.”

West Haddon Parish Council has not responded to a request for comment.