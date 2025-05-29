Village residents object to 24-hour around the clock alcohol and entertainment licence at former Northamptonshire golf club

Farthingstone Hotel and Golf Course, near Daventry, applied to WNC earlier this year for permission to supply alcohol, play live and recorded music, and hold performances for hotel residents and guests 24 hours a day. Non-residents and guests would have a more limited time slot for the above activities from 8am to 1am.

Other licensable activities requested for the site include the provision of late night refreshments and performance of dance between 11pm to 1am. All outdoor entertainment must also cease by 11pm.

The rural site is being redeveloped by Fifty Five Farthingstone Limited. The previous premises licence was surrendered when the hotel and golf complex closed down in 2017.

The council approved plans for a complete renovation of the premises in June 2023. The project included demolishing several buildings and the golf course. The grounds would then be replaced with new holiday huts, a well-being/leisure centre, a replacement hub building, a nature café, and other central facilities.

According to the plans, the venue will no longer have its expansive golf offer once it is reopened and will instead serve solely as a peaceful hospitality venue “for people to get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life”.

‘Yet another case of greed, excess and inconsideration’

More than 50 objections were submitted to West Northants Council in response to the proposed licensing hours, with some saying the potential disturbance from the above activities could “destroy village life”.

One person said: “The conditions are far too generous given the development is in a very rural area, which until the development took place was a sanctuary for wildlife and peaceful countryside. This is yet another case of greed, excess and inconsideration.”

Another added: “The residents of the village of Farthingstone could suffer unnecessary noise pollution until the early hours of the morning and additional disruption with traffic leaving the holiday site and driving through the village. We wish to encourage you to put limitations on this application to safeguard the way of life and our village tranquillity.”

A further objection stated: “This whole project was sold to us on the basis that it would be a high-end rural retreat. To think that it is now being marketed as some kind of noisy drunken party venue does not sit comfortably. This excessive and unacceptable disturbance in a rural setting is totally inappropriate.”

Six letters of support were submitted by members of the public in response to the licence plans. These praised the project for the anticipated employment it will bring and shooting down objections described as ‘nimbyism’.

One person wrote: “As one of the closest neighbours of the above development, we write to express that we have no concerns or objections. Previously the site was operating as a golf club who held a similar licence and we had no issues with that or experienced any problems. We wholeheartedly support their application.”

WNC noted in a report that the applicant applied for “all kinds of licensable activities that you would expect for a new hotel whether in an urban or rural setting”.

WNC’s Alcohol and gambling licensing sub-committee will meet on Friday, May 30, to hear the case and make a decision on whether to grant a licence.

The former Farthingstone Hotel and Golf Course (pictured), which closed in 2017, will be demolished and rebuilt as a hotel and leisure venue.

Plans for the revamped Farthingstone Hotel from the 2023 permission. The drawing shows a number of small individual holiday huts dotted around the estate and larger central hubs and facility buildings towards the entrance.