Updated plans for 114 homes in Northamptonshire town recommended for approval

Updated plans to build a new residential neighbourhood in a Northamptonshire town have been recommended for approval.

The 114-home development will be located on land at Farnborough Drive in the Middlemore estate in Daventry, which has been allocated for a housing project for the past 27 years.

Developers Stonebond Properties Ltd were previously forced to put the project on hold after West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) decided to defer the plans over fears the designs would provide “second-rate” homes. The revised plans came back to the same planning committee on April 2 after council officers renegotiated improvements to the scheme.

A number of alterations were agreed upon in response to members’ concerns, including the provision of two play areas within the estate and increased garden space and balconies for tenants living in flats. Other concerns about parking spilling out of the estate into other roads were not addressed as developers said there are no ‘clear locations’ to alter the provision.

Updated masterplan of the 114 home neighbourhood, including the two new play areas at each end of the attenuation pond at the bottom of the development.

Councillor Karen Tweedale spoke at the meeting on behalf of Daventry Town Council to reiterate their worries that the parking provision is inappropriate for the homes. She added that residents could be forced to park on the streets, which she said was already a “significant issue” in Middlemore.

According to documents, the 114 home site - which offers 20 percent affordable housing - has 251 parking spaces. WNC officers stated that the scheme complies with the Northamptonshire Parking Standards and that Highways has no objection.

A spokesperson for Stonebond Properties told the committee: “We have listened and we’ve made changes. Two vibrant play areas have been included within the proposal. Every single house boasts its own private amenity space.

“This is a cohesive and well-designed public open space- a space that is truly desirable and accessible for all. This site has been allocated for 27 years, it’s a vital allocation and remains so.”

An illustrative sketch of what the 114-home home development in Daventry will look like.

WNC planning officers recommended that members approve the plans, writing that it is an improvement compared to previous iterations.

Committee members voted to green-light the housing project at the meeting last week. A financial contribution of £509,000 to educational services and the National Health Service must also be agreed within section 106 developer contributions before development begins.