Three Police Fire and Crime Commissioner candidates confirmed as Northamptonshire heads to the polls next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire goes to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to choose the county’s next police fire and crime commissioner (PFCC).

The PFCC is an elected official responsible for generally overseeing both police forces and fire services, including managing budgets and making appointments of chief officers across both services. The Commissioner will look after the area covered by both the North and West local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly elected PFCC will take over from Stephen Mold, who has served the county for two terms since 2016. His departure from the service comes after a recent scandal in which he referred to his preferred chief fire officer as a “b***h” during a private meeting with firefighters.

The PFCC is an elected official responsible for generally overseeing both police forces and fire services, including managing budgets and making appointments of chief officers across both services.

Voting in the election will slightly differ this year- in previous PFCC elections a supplementary vote system was used where voters could mark down a first and second choice of candidate. In May, the ‘first past the post’ system will be used giving constituents only one vote.

Applications for candidates looking to represent the county have now closed. Each person must have made a £5,000 deposit to put their name forward, which will only be returned if the candidate secures more than 5 per cent of the total number of votes.

The three individuals in the running are listed below.

Martyn Emberson – Conservatives

Lib Dem candidate Ana Savage Gunn in Rushden. Credit:West Northants Liberal Democrats & North Northants Liberal Democrats

PFCC candidate Martyn Emberson has 34 years of experience in the Fire Service, including serving almost a decade as Northamptonshire’s chief fire officer. He also served as chief inspector of the Scottish fire service for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has listed visible policing, zero tolerance on crime, enhanced wellbeing initiatives for frontline staff and working together with the community as his priorities to make Northamptonshire safer. He has also put forward discussions for a new Police Fire and Crime Plan to address local issues.

Mr Emberson said that he brings “unmatched expertise” in the emergency services to the position.

Ana Savage Gunn – Liberal Democrats

Martyn Emberson, PFCC candidate. Credit: Northamptonshire Conservatives

The Lib Dem candidate for the Commissioner role Ana Savage Gunn also has a history in the emergency services. She joined the Northamptonshire Police in 1985, rising to the rank of Inspector and later held a position as an international law enforcement consultant in the US.

She highlighted youth work and knife crime prevention as areas deserving of more funding. Ms Savage Gunn also stood for Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner in 2021 achieving 15 per cent of the vote. She said: “Police and Fire need strong leadership. Morale is at an all time low and what they don’t need is another politician to lead them.”

Danielle Stone – Labour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour announced their candidate for the election in June last year as Danielle Stone. She has been a councillor since 2011 and currently sits on West Northamptonshire Council.

Danielle Stone, PFCC candidate. Credit: Danielle Stone

She said: “I have campaigned for safer communities for many years. It is wrong that many people feel unsafe, in their own homes, own streets, and neighbourhoods.

“We need better partnership working and closer working with local authorities.”

Her priorities also include tackling the causes of knife crime, rallying more support for domestic abuse services and early intervention for young people.

How to vote

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents yet to register have until 11.59pm on Tuesday, April 16 if they want to vote.

Registered residents can also apply to vote by post as long as they have submitted by 5pm on Wednesday, April 17. If you cannot make it to the ballot box on the day you can apply for a proxy vote (when someone votes on your behalf) before Wednesday, April 24, at 5pm.