More than £3.4 million was spent on repairing potholes in West Northamptonshire between November 2022 and November this year

The ten areas of West Northamptonshire where the most potholes complaints have been lodged in the last 12 months, have been revealed.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by Chronicle & Echo found that 9,744 carriageway potholes were reported to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) between the time period of November 1, 2022 and October 31, 2023. A further 365 footway potholes were reported in the same time period.

In the same 12 months, data shows WNC repaired 9,926 carriageway defects and 1,662 footway defects. These figures include proactive repairs, as well as reactive repairs.

A total of 11,406 potholes were repaired, compared to more than 17,000 in the 12 months previous.

In total, £3,486,884 was spent by the council on reactive and planned maintenance between April 1 and October 31, 2023, which is around £400,000 more than what was spent in the shorter time period between November 1, 2021 and September 11, 2022.

Between November 1, 2022 and October 31, 2023, £1,633.15 was paid out in compensation, with a highest individual pay out of £823.75. In comparison, nearly £6,000 was paid out in compensation between November 2020 to November 2022.

Below are the ten areas of West Northamptonshire where the most potholes were reported in the 12 months to October 31, 2023.

(The figures include all reports of potholes, including both carriageway and footway, as well as open, closed and fixed reports).

1 . The areas of West Northamptonshire with the most pothole reports in the last 12 months More than 10,000 pothole reports have been made to WNC. Here are the areas where the most reports were made. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . Hackleton and Grange Park In at number ten, there were 449 reports of potholes in Hackleton and Grange Park. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Deanshanger At number nine with 491 total reported potholes is Deanshanger. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Brixworth Number eight on the list is Brixworth with 532 reports of potholes. Photo: Google Photo Sales