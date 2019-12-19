The Daventry district applications given planning permission by councillors this month

A number of planning applications were determined in Daventry after the district council’s planning committee met recently.

Elected members of the panel approved all five applications it heard when it convened at the council offices at Lodge Road on Wednesday (December 11).

Here’s a rundown from the Local Democracy Reporting Service on the decisions.

APPROVED: Retrospective change of use of land to residential garden with two outbuildings at 36 Knightons Way, Brixworth.

The applicant was applying for a retrospective change of use from a buffer strip to a garden area. Planning officers said that it was ‘unlikely to have a negative impact on the character and appearance of the locality or on the amenity of local residents’. This observation came despite three objections from neighbours and the opposition of Brixworth Parish Council. The parish council said the buffer strip served a purpose for landscaping and noise reduction and should be retained. Councillors decided to side with planning officers, and granted the scheme retrospective planning permission dated back to August.

APPROVED: Side extension over three storeys and rear rooflights to serve converted loft space at The Grove, Manor Lane, Newnham.

This application provoked the most discussion amongst the councillors. In the end the vote was split 5-5, with chairman Councillor Steve Osborne’s vote in favour being the decisive one. Again, the committee defied the local parish council’s concerns over the 2.9 metre wide side extension over three storeys, which would serve converted loft space within the existing roof and the extension. Newnham Parish Council said it was ‘out of character’ with the rest of the lane. Cllr Mark Wesley said he was ‘surprised the applicant’s got the A-OK to do this’ while Cllr Rupert Frost said the parish council were ‘definitely right’ with their concerns. But the chairman’s vote meant it was approved by the narrowest possible margin.

APPROVED: Formation of a development plateau and the construction of 16 commercial units at The Knoll, South March, Daventry.

A long awaited development on land that had previously been council owned but dubbed ‘wasteland’. DDC could no longer afford to develop the site itself, so leased it out to the Claymore group. The principle of building this kind of development had been established by previous planning permissions in 2006 and 2015. Stephen Cole, a director of Claymore, said the application had been ‘a culmination of two years of hard work’. He added that previous applications had been ‘difficult to deliver’ but that Claymore had ‘been able to create a viable scheme’. The debate was short, with councillors approving the scheme by ten votes to one. Read more about this here.

APPROVED: Raise roof to create rooms in roof space at 24 Pytchley Close, Brixworth.

The proposal was to raise the height of the ridge of the roof by 1.5 metres to provide for two extra bedrooms and a bathroom in the roof space. This would make the property into a five-bedroomed home. Brixworth Parish Council objected on the grounds that it is ‘not in keeping with street scene which has a consistent roof line’. But planning officers said the design was ‘considered acceptable’, and the scheme was given unanimous approval by the committee.

APPROVED: Two storey front extension, new roof and conversion of loft at 4 Far Brook, Brixworth.

The final application of the evening was also given quick approval by all members of the planning committee. Again, objections from Brixworth Parish Council proved futile, despite its assertion that the proposal was ‘inconsistent with the existing street scene’.