The big planning decisions by Daventry District Council this week

A number of planning applications were determined in Daventry after the district council’s planning committee met recently.

Elected members of the panel heard the applications when it convened at the council offices at Lodge Road on Wednesday (February 12).

Here’s a rundown from the Local Democracy Reporting Service on the big decisions.

REFUSED: Change of use of land to cricket pitch at land off Kelmarsh Road, Arthingworth.

At present part of the site is used for agricultural use, and part of the site is being used as a cricket field. The application, from Dr D Burston for the construction of a roadway, alterations of the existing access onto Kelmarsh Road and the construction of a cricket pavilion. But the county council’s highways teams, and the village’s parish council both raised objections due to poor visibility for drivers at the proposed access. Councillor Cecile Irving-Swift proposed the scheme was refused on highways grounds, despite officer advice to approve. The proposal to refuse was passed by six votes to two.

REFUSED: Change of use to lodge park to contain holiday lodges and glamping accommodation at Mere Farm Business Complex, Hannington.

Councillors continued a rather rebellious evening by once again defying the advice of officers to approve. Ward councillor Lesley Woolnough argued that there were 110 houses in Hannington, so a development of this magnitude would ‘overwhelm this hamlet and its infrastructure’. The parish council also said there would be an increase in traffic and worried about having leisure and industrial units on the same site. Members of the planning committee decided to vote it down however.

APPROVED: Demolition of existing house and construction of new one at Golf Lane, Church Brampton.

The proposal was for the demolition of the existing four-bedroom house called Everglades, and the construction of a new seven-bedroom house with a triple garage and to widen the existing access. An objection was lodged by the parish council which felt it was not in-keeping with the street scene. This time however, councillors followed advice and granted planning permission.

APPROVED: New LED floodlights and emergency access and turning area for athletics track at Stefen Hill.

Daventry District & Sports Club applied to install floodlighting for the athletics track, a trackside turning area for emergency vehicles, back-lit graphics and signs on the wall of the squash court building and a new entrance gateway. The ground at Stefen Hill, on Western Avenue, already provides sports facilities for Daventry and the surrounding district with squash courts, rugby grass pitches, the athletics track and a bowls club. The upgrade to the athletics track also involves completing the finished surface of the track itself, as only half of it has currently been properly surfaced with the other half remaining a pre-prepared base surface only. Councillors quickly approved the scheme.