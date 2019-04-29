The big applications granted planning permission in Daventry this week

Councillors met this week to determine a series of planning applications in the Daventry district.

Daventry District Council’s planning committee convened on Wednesday, April 24, and approved all the applications they heard. Here’s a rundown of their decisions.

APPROVED: Construction of detached dormer bungalow at 62 Main Road, Crick.

The proposal was for the construction of a detached three-bedroom property, within the rear garden of 62 Main Road. Letters of objections were received by the local highway authority, five local residents and the parish council, but letters of support were also sent.

Officers said it was ‘a finely balanced case’, but recommended approval. The committee took that advice, with Councillor David James saying he could see no planning reasons on which to refuse the application, and predicted that if it were to be refused, an appeal would go against the council.

APPROVED: Demolition of existing garage, and construction of three two-bed bungalows at 9 Harbidges Lane, Long Buckby.

Officers said that although the proposals from Llefdas Ltd would ‘impact on the street scene', the benefits of providing small self-contained units within the village confines was seen as more beneficial.

APPROVED: Construction of seven light industrial units on land at Brindley Close, Drayton Fields, Daventry.

The current site was considered ‘untidy’ and officers said these ‘relatively small’ industrial units would fit in well with the rest of the area. It would also provide 16 parking spaces and a turning area for HGVs.

APPROVED: Removal of chimney, oil tank and porch to rear and construction of single storey rear extension at Main Street, East Haddon.

Planning permission was being sought for a single-storey rear extension to a Grade II listed cottage. The applicant was district and county councillor Malcolm Longley, and council officers had recommended the scheme be refused as it would detract from the character and appearance of the listed building. It would see the construction of a single storey rear extension to provide a garden room and toilet.

But Councillor Cecile Irving-Swift said she didn’t think the proposals caused any harm to the building. She added: “I would be quite happy to go against officer advice.”

The committee agreed with her proposal to approve the scheme, and also granted listed building consent for the changes.

APPROVED: Variation of conditions for land off Old Road, Braunston.

The application seeks to substitute the approved drawings showing a part of Old Road to be widened with new layout drawing deleting the proposed widening of Old Road. The original drawings formed part of an application for two detached dwellings that had previously been approved on the site.

APPROVED: Installation of outside oil burning combination boiler at 1 Langton Rise, Whilston.

This retrospective application had been objected to by the parish council and residents, but it was given approval by the committee.

APPROVED: Substitution of house types on land to the east side of Long Buckby station, Station Road, Long Buckby.

The site is part of an ongoing development that benefits from planning permission for the construction of 107 dwellings. The current application seeks to substitute part of the approved layout involving 18 units with a revised layout for 19 units. The change has come as a result of challenges caused by level changes on the site, causing the applicants to revisit their approach. Officers said the changes were ‘acceptable’.

APPROVED: Construction of agricultural building, hardstanding area and access on land adjacent to the A14 at Clipston.

The application was given delegated approval.

APPROVED: New carport to front of dwelling at Hillside, Kelmarsh Road, Clipston

Officer said the carport was ‘appropriate’, despite an objection from the parish council that it was ‘out of keeping’ with the area.