Revealed: Names of all the candidates across West Northamptonshire standing in the local elections 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Voters will go to the polls on Thursday May 1, to decide who will be their local councillors.
Today (Thursday April 3), the full list of candidates competing for votes has been revealed by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), as the deadline for nomination papers to be handed in has now passed.
Across West Northamptonshire, voters will elect 76 councillors in 35 different wards.
All the West Northamptonshire candidates standing in the 2025 local elections, listed in wards
Abington & Phippsville Ward
- Luke Adams - Green Party
- Sian Bateman - Conservative
- Charles Breese - Conservative
- Alan John Coles - Reform
- Gerald Roland Lamb - Reform
- Esther Pearson - Green Party
- Bob Purser - Labour
- Ana Savage Gunn - Liberal Democrats
- Zoe Smith - Labour
- James Tarry - Liberal Democrats
- Alex Twigley - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Billing Ward
- Gary Campbell - Labour
- Paul Clark - Independent
- Mark Deakes - Reform
- Janice Helen Duffy - Labour
- Russell Ellis - Liberal Democrats
- Silas Hays - Reform
- James William Hill - Conservative
- Naz Islam - Conservative
- Faye Sophia Spencer - Green Party
Blackthorn & Rectory Farm Ward
- Taylor Luke Cowley-Coulton - Conservative
- Mike Fuller - Liberal Democrats
- Lauren Gilkes - Green Party
- Keith Holland-Delamere - Labour
- Jeff Johnson - Reform
- Bisola Funmilayo Ogunro - Labour
- Alan Price - Reform
- Peter John Spink - Conservative
Brackley
- William Richard Ashby - Reform
- Tony Bagot-Webb - Conservative
- Fiona Baker - Conservative
- Richard John Butler - Reform
- Penny Du Sautoy - Conservative
- Hazel Hewison - Liberal Democrats
- Scott Langford - Labour
- Andrew Last - Reform
- Stewart Manley - Green Party
- Kate Nash - Liberal Democrats
- Peter Rawlinson - Independent
- Sue Sharps - Labour
- Ian Norrman Stewart - Green Party
- Simon Weaver - Labour
Braunston & Crick Ward
- Athynea Sofia Burchall - Independent
- Alan Chantler - Conservative
- Sarah Goode - Reform
- Rosie Humphreys - Liberal Democrats
- Oscar James Jobling - Green Party
- Stephen Christopher Kerr - Conservative
- Andrew John Potts - Labour
- Ian Bradley Robertson - Independent
- Andrew Stuart John Simpson - Liberal Democrats
- Josh West - Labour
- Kevin Vernon Wright - Reform
Brixworth
- Andrew Charles Cassidy - Green Party
- Jonathan William Harris - Liberal Democrats
- Emilie Zahiri Mehrabadi - Reform
- Chris Myers - Labour
- Simon Philip-Smith - Conservative
Campion
- Phil Bignell - Conservative
- Ray Brady - Independent
- Adam Brown - Conservative
- Debra King - Reform
- Clive Millman - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Grant Lee Andrew Simpson - Liberal Democrats
- Nigel Alastair Strang - Liberal Democrats
- Nicola Streeton - Reform
- Shirley Waterhouse - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Anne Webb - Green Party
Castle
- Wayne Baptiste - Conservative
- Julie Borowska - Liberal Democrats
- Muna Cali - Labour
- Enam Haque - Labour
- Josh Heavens - Reform
- Elliott Humphries - Reform
- Fartun Ismail - Labour
- Emma Kendall - Green Party
- Laura Kingsbury - Reform
- Connor Alan Salter - Independent
- Katie Simpson - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Carole Thurlow - Conservative
- Roger John Thurlow - Conservative
- Adrian Michael Vann - Social Democratic Party
Cogenhoe & The Houghtons
- Steve Clarke - Conservative
- Kerry Coupe - Liberal Democrats
- Kevin Leslie Cross - Reform
- Chris Devonshire - Labour
- Jo Maisey - Green Party
Dallington Spencer
- Rufia Ashraf - Labour
- Michael Beardsworth - Liberal Democrats
- Donna Louise Bodaly - Independent
- Maria Dreghici - Reform
- John Alan East - Reform
- Kim Elizabeth Fuller - Heritage Party
- Richard Harris - Reform
- Luke Hillery - Conservative
- Glen Hughes - Conservative
- Shade Ibitomisin - Conservative
- Jimtom James - Green Party
- Sally Keeble - Labour
- Ryan Anthony Michlig - Labour
Daventry North East
- Laura Louisa Davies - Labour
- Ashton Charles Elmes - Reform
- Peter Nigel Matten - Conservative
- Clare Patricia Slater - Green Party
- John Boyden Tippeett - Liberal Democrats
Daventry North West
- Maria Addison - Independent
- Alan Knape - Liberal Democrats
- Nigel Stephen Mercer - Labour
- Richard John Pipes - Reform
- Jake Roberts - Conservative
- Sarah Stokes - Green Party
Daventry South
- Dawn Louise Branigan - Independent
- John Henry Butlin - Liberal Democrats
- Anna Cater - Independent
- Julia Clark - Liberal Democrats
- Stephen Dabbs - Labour
- Athena Fenn - Conservative
- Kama Guliyeva - Reform
- Rebecca James - Conservative
- Stuart Lauderdale - Labour
- Anthony Jacob Lock - Reform
- Alex McMurtry - Reform
- Ed Norris - Liberal Democrats
- Wendy Randall - Labour
- Phillip Charles Nathaniel Silk-Neilsen - Conservative
- Kate Valerie Smallman - Green Party
Deanshanger & Paulerspury
- Luca Clifford - Conservative
- Ivan Dabbs - Reform
- Mark Hughes - Conservative
- Michael Leggett - Liberal Democrats
- Ian Alexander McCord - Independent Network
- Ryan O’Shea - Reform
- James Soper - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Anne Thompson - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Beverley Vivian - Green Party
Duston
- Hayley Adkins - Reform
- Daniel A Bessong - Labour
- Vikki Burgess - Labour
- Vincent Peter Clive - Reform
- Paul Dyball - Conservative
- Jamie Edkins - Independent
- Matt Golby - Conservative
- Anna King - Conservative
- Hakim Monsur - Labour
- Jasmine Rainbird - Reform
- Rosemary Tolley - Liberal Democrats
- Shaylee Rose Tosney - Green Party
Far Cotton, Delapre & Briar Hill
- Sony Akie - Conservative
- Raymond Connolly - Conservative
- Lamarr Darrington - Green Party
- Julie Davenport - Independent
- Becky Dorman - Labour
- David Garlick - Liberal Democrats
- Ray Mary Brown Kelly-Sargeant - Conservative
- Anthony James Owens - Reform
- Robert William Parkinson - Labour
- James Richard Petter - Reform
- Steven Christpher Reid - Reform
- Nicholas James Smith - Labour
- Seamus Smyth - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Sanjeev Tiwary - Labour
Hackleton & Roade
- Mark Allen - Liberal Democrats
- Joe Atkins - Labour
- Fiona Cole - Conservative
- Amanda Jayne Creed - Labour
- Andrew Grant - Conservative
- Paul Michael Slater - Green Party
- Adam Smith - Reform
- Adam Victor Tristian Smith - Reform
- Danny Adam Weeks - Reform
Headlands
- Max Alexander Barnby - Conservative
- Joanne Elizabeth Blythe - Reform
- Adrian Cartwright - Reform
- Cameron Steven Emery - Reform
- Penny Flavell - Conservative
- Koulla Jolley - Labour
- Mia Joyce - Independent
- Paul Joyce - Independent
- Steve Kent - Green Party
- Brian Markham - Liberal Democrats
- Turon Miah - Labour
- Ellie Rutherford - Labour
- Adam Lea Smith - Conservative
- David Woodbridge - Liberal Democrats
Hunsbury
- Damon Boughen - Green Party
- Bob Burnell - Labour
- Glenn Steven Mark Butcher - Reform
- Pinder Chauhan - Conservative
- Katie Evans - Labour
- Ronald James Firman - Reform
- Brendan John Glynane - Liberal Democrats
- Andre Gonzalez De Savage - Conservative
- Alexander Nathan Josiah Love - Reform
- Matthew McNicholas - Labour
- Lucy Newbury - Liberal Democrats
- Daniel George Soan - Conservative
- Carl Neville Mark Squires - Liberal Democrats
Kingsley & Semilong
- Titus Ajayi - Labour
- Farzana Aldridge - Labour
- Lewis Betty - Conservative
- Josh Curtis - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Liam Mark Durrant - Green Party
- Lori Gale-Rumens - Conservative
- Nick Humphries - Reform
- Chris Lock - Reform
- Jason Sparkhall - Green Party
- Marianne Taylor - Liberal Democrats
- Martin Taylor - Liberal Democrats
Kingsthorpe North
- Antony Antoniou - Independent
- Mark Christian Arnull - Reform
- Mobola Bakare - Conservative
- Helen Barker - Labour
- Sally Beardsworth - Liberal Democrats
- Nigel Anthony Edward Berrill - Reform
- Ersan Karaoglan - Labour
- Dilip Kumar - Labour
- Tom Lawler - Liberal Democrats
- Chris Leggett - Liberal Democrats
- Steve Miller - Green Party
- Mike O’Connor - Conservative
- Dave Pearson - Green Party
- Paul Phoenix Powerville - Green Party
- Daniel Rainbird - Reform
- Laura Stevenson - Conservative
Kingsthorpe South
- Geri Banfield - Liberal Democrats
- Harry Barret - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Elizabeth Kisha Anne Edwards - Independent
- Dave Gaskell - Reform
- Cheryl Hawes - Conservative
- Julie Hawkins - Green Party
- Sam Kilby-Shaw - Conservative
- Eluned Lewis-Nichol - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Caroline Janet Phillips - Reform
- Tony Woods - Liberal Democrats
Long Buckby
- Neil Clayton - Reform
- Caroline Lucy Collins - Reform
- Daniel Lister - Long Buckby
- Charles Morton - Conservative
- Sue Myers - Labour
- Jane Louise Rigby - Labour
- Simon Sneddon - Green Party
- Mark Robert Thomas - Liberal Democrats
- Nicholas Watts - Liberal Democrats
Middleton Cheney
- Zamaani Abdullahi Alat - Labour
- Rebecca Breese - Conservative
- Rosie Herring - Conservative
- Martin Johns - Conservative
- Deborah Manning - Reform
- Victoria Markham-Beech - Reform
- Dave Mardsen - Green Party
- Justin Nash - Liberal Democrats
- Jane Rogers - Labour
- Richard Edwards Solesbury-Timms - Independent
Moulton
- Stephen Francis Burnham - Labour
- Daniel Cribbin - Conservative
- Sally Belinda Davies - Labour
- Jamie Dexter – Green Party
- Jimmy Fawehinmi - Labour
- Sue Gaskell - Reform
- Anna Hughes - Liberal Democrats
- Will Hughes - Liberal Democrats
- Rupert Moscrop Knowles - Liberal Democrats
- John Shephard - Conservative
- John Slope - Reform
- Mike Warren - Conservative
- Peter David York - Reform
Naseby
- Richard Auger - Conservative
- Abigail Campbell - Labour
- Michael William Edwards - Reform
- Stuart Fairlie Kendall - Green Party
- Christine Sarah Ware - Liberal Democrats
Nene Valley
- Hilary Blackman - Labour
- Laura Ann Couse - Reform
- Peter Robert French - Labour
- Andrew Bernhardt Halliwell - Labour
- Jill Hope - Liberal Democrats
- Trefor Robert Hughes - Reform
- Phil Larratt - Conservative
- Marianne Martin - Green Party
- Craig Paul Morris - Reform
- Jenny Moseley - Green Party
- Sue Pearson - Green Party
- Thomas Ridley - Liberal Democrats
- Aaryan Sharma - Liberal Democrats
- Dan Smith - Conservative
- Nick Alex-Sturges - Conservative
- Claire Elizabeth Wallace-Sims - Labour
Parklands
- Mike Hallan - Conservative
- Kevin Dudley Hewes - Green Party
- Jim Kellock - Labour
- Paul Anthony Schofield - Liberal Democrats
- Nigel Lawrence Stansfield - Reform
Rural North East
- Nicola Bell - Labour
- Cecile Irving-Swift - Conservative
- Juliet Mary Jeater - Green Party
- Tony Nixon - Liberal Democrats
- Anthony Reynolds - Reform
Rural South Northamptonshire
- Jane Birch - Labour
- Geoff Boot - Labour
- Teresa Cox - Green Party
- Georgie Daniels - Reform
- Stuart Harold Day - Reform
- Alison Eastwood - Conservative
- Arthur Greaves - Labour
- Justin Michelle Leggett - Liberal Democrats
- Charles Manners - Conservative
- Jonathan Sayers - Reform
- David Smith - Conservative
- Michael Nicholas Toner - Independent
Talavera
- Ifeoluwa Adeniran - Labour
- Monica Kelly - Conservative
- Thomas Manning - Reform
- Scott Packer - Reform
- Ash Ritchie - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Darren Ryland - Labour
- Martin Thomas Sawyer - Liberal Democrats
- Mariana Smith - Conservative
- Michael Spence - Green Party
Towcester
- Paul Jonathan Broadfield - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Simon Clifford - Conservative
- Rachel Jean Dando L’Olive - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Hugh Evans - Conservative
- Adrian John Little - Reform
- Greg Lunn - Conservative
- Barry Joesph Mahoney - Reform
- Harry Minns - Liberal Democrats
- Jim Mullin - Labour and Co-operative Party
- David Tarbun - Liberal Democrats
- Stewart Tolley - Liberal Democrats
- Emmie Williamson - Green Party
- Scott David Zebedee - Reform
Upton
- Claudette Omoye Bemigho-Amorighoye - Labour
- Imran Chowdhury - Conservative
- Linda Michelle Davidson - Green Party
- Patrick Agwue Julius - Labour
- Matthew Christopher Kinton - No party listed
- Rona Meredith - Liberal Democrats
- Brian William Sargeant – Conservative
- Kathryn Shaw - Reform
- Michael Timothy Stratton - Reform
Weston Favell & Abington Vale
- Jamal Alwahabi - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Stephen Hibbert - Conservative
- Andy Kilbride - Conservative
- David Robert Lea - Reform
- Omonigho Jennifer Martin - Green Party
- Clare Robertson-Marriott - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Alastair Stuart Thomson - Liberal Democrats
- Jordan Peter Young - Reform
Woodford & Weedon
- Rupert Frost - Conservative
- Jo Gilford - Conservative
- Charles Peter Hastie - Reform
- Ed Jaspers - Green Party
- Chris Lofts - Liberal Democrats
- Les Marriott - Labour
- Gordon Smallman - Green Party
- Bob Symons - Liberal Democrats
- Stephen Tibbles - Labour
- Jonathan Vallis - Reform
Voters need to register to vote by Friday April 11. Register online to vote.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.