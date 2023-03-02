West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has received 35 objections to the conversion of the three-bedroom in Crick.

Some residents in a Northamptonshire village fear that a planned children’s home will disturb them and cause an increase in antisocial behaviour.

The village’s parish council has also opposed the plan. It said the project would be “incompatible” with other homes in Fallowfields and could result in a “loss of privacy, noise and disturbance”.

Other residents said “troubled” children living in the home could lead to increased traffic to and from it and antisocial behaviour.

WNC planning officers said the home would care for children in a “normal domestic setting” and so should not result in any loss of privacy, noise and disturbance. They have recommended that the plan, and a change to the home’s planning classification, should go ahead.

Other residents have said Crick is too small to accommodate the needs of the two children who would live in the home and would typically be cared for by two staff members.

But WNC officers said “on the contrary, officers consider Crick to be a particularly active and welcoming village with a wealth of activities and facilities that could provide a supporting environment for this type of facility”.

Northamptonshire Police raised no concerns about the conversion or a potential increase in antisocial behaviour at the home, which would be run by Interpidcare.