Residents asked to share views on housing for homeless in Daventry

Residents are being urged to share their views on a policy aimed to help more of Daventry’s homeless citizens into temporary accommodation.

Daventry District Council recently admitted that the supply of temporary accommodation in the area is ‘inadequate’, and wants to make the process of deciding who gets what houses more ‘transparent’.

The council has a duty to provide a temporary place to stay for people who are awaiting the result of a homelessness application, or who are waiting for permanent accommodation having had a homelessness application accepted.

A four-week consultation has now started on a new ‘Temporary Accommodation Policy’ which sets out how the authority will go about achieving this in light of the increasing demand on the service.

Daventry saw homelessness applications more than double in the financial years 2016/17 – 2017/18 from 67 applications to 144. New legislation meant that of those 144 applicants, 89 were listed as needing priority.

The growing demand is also forcing the authority to place households outside of the district in order to meet their legal duties.

Guidelines included within the draft policy include confirmation that those with a physical disability that would normally live in an adapted or level access property will not be placed in temporary accommodation that is anything but ground level or safely accessible.

Where a household that includes a school age child is placed out of the district, the council would make the receiving authority aware so that reasonable efforts made to meet the child’s educational needs.

Households who refuse an offered property would see their reasons for refusal considered by a Housing Options Manager, but if it is still deemed suitable the council would cease to be subject to the duty to provide them with a home. It would then be the decision of the applicant if they wish to then accept the offer or to find alternative accommodation themselves.

A council spokesman said: “The policy aims to help everyone understand the way the council assesses the suitability of accommodation for those who are homeless and in need of a temporary place to stay.

“DDC is seeking the views on the draft policy from people who have experienced homelessness, as well as charities and voluntary organisations that work with the homeless.”

Residents are also invited to give their views during the consultation period, which runs until 4pm on Monday 10 February.

People can view the draft policy and submit comments by visiting www.daventrydc.gov.uk/consultation

A printed copy of the policy can also be viewed at the council’s Lodge Road offices.