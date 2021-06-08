Residential and nursing care fee rates in West Northamptonshire could rise by 2.65 per cent

Residential and nursing care fee rates could rise by 2.65 per cent if a proposed increase is approved by West Northamptonshire Council today (Tuesday, June 8).

The council's cabinet will be recommended to approve the rise which is a proposed inflationary uplift for 2021-22 to support market delivery cost pressures.

Pay cost pressure, operating costs and support for care providers with additional costs brought by the Covid-19 pandemic are factors behind the proposed increase.

West Northamptonshire Council's cabinet will discuss the proposal tonight (Tuesday, June 8)

Among the East Midlands region residential and nursing care proposed fee uplifts, the highest is Leicester City Council at 3.6 per cent and the lowest is Leicestershire County Council at 2.2 per cent.

A report to the cabinet states: "West Northamptonshire Council currently accesses supply of residential and nursing care home services to meet care and support needs for older people through two existing contracts that will expire on August 31.

"Substantial work has been undertaken during 2020-21, underpinned by engagement with the local provider market, to shape future contract requirements within an outcome-based delivery model as the basis for procuring new arrangements ready for September 1.

"This had already identified a cost differential within the market between West and North Northamptonshire councils.

"While work had also taken place to assess fee rates within an understanding of local costs, average spend and comparator benchmarks, the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the ability to assess provider delivery costs within the care home market and set a future fee rate structure.

"Further research and analysis is now required to understand typical delivery costs for residential and nursing care to develop a sustainable fee rate structure that can be used to procure services for the longer-term future.

"To comply with procurement regulations for the purchasing care home services a new phase one interim DPS framework is proposed from September 1, for 12-months as an interim measure to maintain access to a suitable supply of care home services that will fulfil the council's statutory duties to provide and care and support to people with assessed and eligible needs.

"A phase two framework approach will be developed to procure long-term service supply ready for September 1, 2022.