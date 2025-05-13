Reform UK announces group leader and deputy for West Northamptonshire

Mark Arnull has been named the leader of the Reform UK party in West Northamptonshire.

Reform UK West Northamptonshire councillors have named Mark Arnull as their new leader, following a post election meeting.

Cllr Arnull (Kingsthorpe North) was born and raised in Daventry and trained at Northampton College, before going onto forge a successful career in international major events, working with organising committees and government departments to deliver mass feeding operations.

Mark is an ambassador for small business in the community and champions youth initiatives that help young people enter the world of business, according to Reform UK.

He will be joined by James Petter, councillor for Far Cotton, Delapre and Briar Hill, as deputy leader.

Reform UK won 42 out of 76 seats on West Northamptonshire Council in the landslide local elections on May 1, securing an overall majority and entering into administration on the authority for the first time.

Nationally, the party secured 677 seats with 31 per cent of the vote share - the first time a party other than the Conservatives or Labour have won these elections in modern British political history.

Cllr Arnull said: “I’m hugely honoured to have been elected leader of the Reform UK group on West Northamptonshire Council.

"I’m proud to have an excellent team around me who I know are dedicated to delivering for local people.

“Having started from scratch, it’s incredible that we now have full control of both Northamptonshire councils. The message from residents is loud and clear: they want real change, and we will deliver that.”

West Northamptonshire’s newly-elected councillors will come together for the first time at the council’s Annual Meeting on Thursday (May 15).