Newly elected councillors and leader of Reform in West Northamptonshire will meet tonight, for the first time, at the council’s annual meeting.

Following the local elections at the start of this month, voters had their say at the polling stations and Reform has taken control of the unitary authority, after it was run by the Conservatives since 2021 when it was formed.

Of the 76 councillors sitting on WNC, 42 are Reform, 17 are Conservative, nine are Labour, six are Liberal Democrats and two are Independent.

All 76 members are expected to attend WNC’s annual meeting at The Guildhall tonight (Thursday May 15).

According to WNC, the authority’s governance and committee arrangements for the year ahead will be approved at the meeting, which is due to start at 5pm and will be livestreamed on the council’s YouTube page. Members of the public are also welcome to attend.

A spokesman from WNC said: “With the majority of seats, Reform UK has political control of the council, so will form WNC’s new political administration and leadership and will be working with council officers to deliver their priorities for residents and businesses.

“The new political make-up means changes are required to the council’s governance and political balance, which must be considered and approved at Annual Council on May 15.

“This includes electing a new Council Chairman and Vice-Chairman, appointing a new Council Leader and confirming new Cabinet Members, and agreeing the membership of the various committees that councillors sit on, such as those for planning and scrutiny.”

Reform has selected Mark Arnull – councillor for Kingsthorpe North – as the leader of the party, with Councillor James Petter, for Far Cotton, Delapre and Briar Hill, as his deputy.

Cllr Arnull said: "I’m proud to have an excellent team around me who I know are dedicated to delivering for local people.

“Having started from scratch, it’s incredible that we now have full control of both Northamptonshire councils. The message from residents is loud and clear: they want real change, and we will deliver that.”

Newly elected Councillor Sally Keeble will take the helm for Labour and Councillor Jonathan Harris will lead the Liberal Democrats.