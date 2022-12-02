Professional dog walkers in Northamptonshire are 'over the moon' as council halts strict new rule

Professional dog walkers in Northamptonshire are “over the moon” that the council has halted a strict new rule banning them from working six pooches at one time.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) introduced a public space protection order (PSPO) on November 1 banning anyone from walking more than four dogs at a time in the South Northamptonshire and Daventry districts. If they are caught breaking the rules they may be slapped with a £100 fine.

Professional dog walker Molly Everett, from Daventry, started an online petition calling for professional walkers to continue to be allowed to take six dogs out at a time, which this newspaper previously reported on.

Molly (left middle) says she is 'over the moon' after WNC has invited professional dog walker to discuss their concerns regarding a new banning order

WNC has since announced that it has invited professional dog walkers to a meeting to “listen to their concerns” and “discuss the options going forward”.

Reacting to the news, Molly said she is “excited” and feels like “she is getting somewhere”.

The 22-year-old said: "We are over the moon. We don't want to hold our breath too soon because you never know what's going to be, but we are all glad we are being listened to and that we are being given the chance to actually speak to the council and show our side of the story, explain to them the difference between a professional dog walker and a dog walker.

"Hopefully this means they will bring in licencing, which would be a win-win all round. It would cost money but I would rather pay a little bit and carry on as usual than be stuck in that horrible 'I don't know what I can do' position. I'm just so excited. When I saw the news I thought, 'we are getting somewhere’."

Councillor David Smith, cabinet member for regulatory services at WNC, confirmed the meeting will take place and the six-dog banning rule is currently halted.

He said: "Executive director for place, Stuart Timmiss and I are in the process of arranging a meeting with representatives for professional dog walkers to discuss the options going forward to support these groups.

