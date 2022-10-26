Plans to build 45 new homes on open countryside the size of four football pitches in Northants village set for approval

Plans to build 45 “high-quality” new homes on open countryside the size of four football pitches in a Northamptonshire village have been recommended for approval.

Barwood Homes Ltd submitted plans in June to build new properties with associated landscaping, open space, parking and access on 2.9 hectares of land east of Brington Road in Flore.

The house types would be a mix of one-bed homes (seven), two-bed homes (10), three-bed homes (24), and four-bed homes (four), including 18 “affordable” properties (40 percent).

An artist's impression of what the homes could look like.

A Barwood Homes spokesman said: "The proposals will create a high quality development which respects and complements the existing character of the surrounding area and the local village context.

"There are no adverse impacts that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of approving this modest addition of much needed new homes."

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) planning officers have recommended the application is approved at a planning committee meeting next week (Wednesday, November 2).

A WNC planning officer said: "Although there will be loss of open countryside...it is considered that the harm of over-urbanisation of the open countryside is minimal.

The proposed land for the homes is east of Brington Road, Flore.

"The benefits from the proposed dwellings will outweigh any potential adverse impacts on the open countryside."

A total of 17 objections have been submitted by residents including one from Flore Parish Council.

A parish council spokesman said the development "does not accord with planning policy in both the Flore neighbourhood plan and the adopted Daventry settlements and countryside plan".

Other residents' objections echoed those of the parish council and also mentioned traffic and infrastructure concerns.