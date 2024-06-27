Plans submitted to demolish Daventry care home after building reportedly vandalised heavily

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to demolish a vacant elderly person’s home in Daventry have been submitted by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) after the building reportedly suffered 60 vandalism attacks since its closing.

Evelyn Wright House, in Badby Road, Daventry was previously a council-run care home for people aged over-60 with a physical disability or dementia. According to planning documents, the building ceased to provide adult care services in 2017 and has been vacant ever since, pending a decision on the future use of the site.

The 35-bed home was built in 1964 but was shut down by the now-defunct Northamptonshire County Council due to the expensive repairs needed to bring the site back up to the required standard.

Over the past seven years, the site has remained empty and has been the subject of repeated vandalism. This has led to the building having no heating or power and suffering water damage.

Evelyn Wright House, Badby Road, Daventry.

Despite measures being put in place to secure the premises, such as boarding up access points and fencing, it still continues to be targeted by vandals.

The report wrote: “The site poses health and safety risk to those that are accessing the site unauthorised and to general public and neighbouring properties should the building be subject to an arson attack.”

Once the building and substructure has been demolished the site will be compacted and left in a ‘safe condition’, meaning sharp objects or hazardous materials will be removed. The area will then be graded to a flat and even surface and barriers will be put up again around the perimeter until any future development begins.

The plans will first need to gain proper approval, however documents indicate that work is expected to commence in October 2024 and be completed by the end of the year.

A WNC spokesperson has confirmed that the site will be retained by the council for “future service provision”.

Plans were also approved earlier this year to demolish the former Ecton Brook care home, in Northampton, to make way for new affordable housing.