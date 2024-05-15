Plans submitted for additional 129 homes on new 1,000-home estate in Daventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for 129 affordable homes in a large estate on the edge of a Northamptonshire town have been submitted to the council.

The Daventry-based development was first given approval in 2021 and will ultimately encompass 20 hectares of public open space, a new primary school, a community centre and shops.

In total, 1,100 houses have already been approved under outline planning for the Malabar estate, however reserved matters plans need to be approved before construction phases can start.

The applicant, Spitfire Homes, has also proposed that all 129 homes in this construction parcel be sold at affordable rent or for shared ownership. The site will also offer a range of sizes for different tenants, comprising nine one-bed apartments, 47 two-bed homes and 73 three-bed homes.

CGI images of what the Malabar estate homes could look like, if approved by the council.

Only 29 units were required to be affordable in this part of the extension. The developer has said that the extra 100 affordable homes will be an additional provision and will not count towards the development’s overall affordability commitments.

Car parking will be provided for the homes as on-plot driveway space or as allocated parking in shared courts. Electric vehicle charging points will be also available at the end of parking bays.

The planning statement from developers wrote: “The proposal creates a high quality, legible development which forms a pleasant, interesting and enjoyable place to live. Sustainability underpins the design approach in all the decisions made and consulted on.

“The final scheme has evolved over recent months and has benefitted considerably from the input of various parties.”