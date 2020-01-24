Plans for 143 homes on outskirts of Daventry submitted to district council

Plans have been submitted to build 143 new homes on the outskirts of Daventry.

Developer Bellway is seeking planning permission to build the houses on an 11-acre triangle of land between the A425 Leamington Way, the A45 Stefan Way and Staverton Road, to the south west of the town.

Developer Bellway has submitted the proposals to Daventry District Council

The new development, which would be known as Staverton Lodge, includes 112 homes ranging from one to five-bedrooms, and 31 affordable homes. It will be accessed by a junction from the A425.

Part of the plans involves the demolition of the Drayton Lodge bed and breakfast and its outbuildings which currently occupy the site.

Under the proposals, the section of Staverton Road which runs along the southern boundary of the site will be decommissioned and converted into a ‘green corridor’ for pedestrian and cycle access only. Boundary hedges and a pond on the site will be ‘retained and enhanced’, while a pocket of green open space with a play area will be created in the south west corner of the development.

Bellway says the development will supply ‘much-needed’ housing for the area, adding: “This is a sustainable site, being just over a mile from the town centre and close to a wide range of facilities, making it the ideal location for residential development.”

The Bellway application that has been submitted is intended to be the first phase of development of the larger Daventry South West site which has been earmarked for 1,100 homes, a local centre and a new primary school in the Local Plan.

The application will be determined by Daventry District Council.