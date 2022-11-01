The opposition has criticised the Government's household support fund (HSF) in Northampton saying that “we need to take people out of poverty and stop making households queue round the block for vouchers”.

The Conservative-led West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said in October that more than 25,000 vulnerable households in the constituency have received support from the second phase of the Government's HSF to help with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Between July and September 2022 WNC says it issued 11, 296 school meal vouchers, totalling £1.4million, to parents covering the six-week summer break.

West Northamptonshire Council says it will be supporting around 17,500 households with vouchers and extra cash to help with grocery shopping and energy bills this winter

More than 10,000 of these vouchers were activated and used by the end of the school holidays resulting in an activation rate of almost 90 percent.

Labour councillor Danielle Stone, of the Castle ward, said of the scheme: "We need to take people out of poverty and stop making households in poverty queue round the block for vouchers."

Councillor Wendy Randall, leader of the West Northants Labour Group said the opposition is “incredibly concerned” about when the scheme stops.

The leader said: "We are incredibly concerned with how the support will be cut off in April 23 – the fact of the matter is, that residents are reliant on this funding now to make ends meet particularly with free school meals.

"This winter will result in residents being poorer – the current economic conditions mean that the council is becoming poorer. We need a long-term funding review to ensure that we can continue to support residents and not face a continuous cliff face in being able to deliver vital and important services."

The leader went on to say the Labour group is “concerned with the additional work expected of voluntary organisations”.

She added that there have been numerous reports recently that “suggest support is not being effectively delivered to our most vulnerable residents”.

Councillor Randall criticised "the chaos, confusion and incompetency of the Conservative government".

She said: "We are not only seeing the impact of the financial chaos created in the last month but also the 12 years of Tory austerity and cuts that have hit local government harder than any other part of society."

Independent councillor Julie Davenport said the Government's help with fuel costs is “not touching the sides of people's bills”.

She said: "It is good that there is help from the Government and I know people appreciate that.

"I find the biggest problem for vulnerable households is energy costs. If they did not have to spend all their income on that, families would have more money to spend on food.

"The Government's help with fuel is £67 a month for six months and it is not touching the sides of that bill each month. The most vulnerable people are on prepay meters and their fuel is the most expensive fuel.

"I know more help will come in November, but I don't think it's enough. We are not in the coldest winter months yet.

"I'm seeing older people coming to us for help with food and previously this age group did not ask for help. It's all very worrying."