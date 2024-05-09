Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former police officer has been confirmed as the new chief fire officer for Northamptonshire, as the police watchdog says there is “no case to answer” in allegations against her.

Nikki Watson was selected as outgoing commissioner Stephen Mold’s preferred candidate for the role last year. However, she could not officially be appointed until an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation concluded.

The investigation related to whether proper policies and procedures were followed at a policing conference in 2023. The police watchdog has now confirmed that the investigation has concluded and that “there is no case to answer”. The IOPC said it would not confirm names, however the Office of the Northamptonshire, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has today (Thursday May 9) confirmed that the investigation involving Ms Watson has concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have now concluded our investigation into the conduct of a former senior Avon and Somerset Police officer regarding their attendance at a policing conference in 2023 and whether proper policies and procedures were followed.

Nikki Watson will start as chief fire officer on May 16.

“Our investigation began in October 2023 following a conduct referral from the force.

“As part of our enquiries, we gathered witness statements, email documentation, as well as analysing phone and digital data and relevant policy and procedures.

“Our investigation concluded in April 2024 and found that the senior officer had no case to answer in respect of any of the allegations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Watson retired from a 36-year career in policing last year and will take up the new role with Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) on May 16.

She said: “I am thrilled to be joining NFRS, which plays such a vital role in keeping the community safe.

“I have devoted my whole career to public service. I am passionate about public safety, and I know that the firefighters and staff that I will lead are proudly committed to doing their best for the people of Northamptonshire. I’m looking forward to taking the Service forward to meet the challenges of this busy and growing county.

“I am also incredibly grateful to Simon Tuhill and the chief officer team for having shown great leadership through a challenging time for everyone. I’m looking forward to working with Simon and the new Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Danielle Stone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newly-elected Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, added: “I have satisfied myself that the recruitment process last year for the new chief fire officer was carried out with integrity and rigour and I am happy to follow the proper process and welcome Nikki Watson to her new role.

“I will support Nikki in her work with the wider chief officer team, so that she can successfully drive forward the changes that will make our communities safer and create better, safer working environments for firefighters and staff.”

Former commissioner Stephen Mold announced earlier this year that he would not stand for re-election after he called Ms Watson a 'b****’ during a meeting with firefighters. The comment was in response to a question about what he would do if Ms Watson was not cleared by the IOPC.