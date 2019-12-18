New office buildings granted planning permission on former Daventry ‘council wasteland’

Planning permission has finally been granted to build a commercial development on land previously called a ‘wasteland’.

In October 2018 Daventry District Council decided to dispose of its land at The Knoll, a steep parcel of land in the Marshes industrial estate, on a 200-year lease to the Claymore group.

The Knoll is located between London Road and South March on the industrial estate

The decision came after two previous attempts to develop on the site had fallen through. But just over 12 months after the deal was struck, the private firm has come back with a proposal for 16 new commercial units on the site.

And the district council’s planning committee duly gave it planning permission last Wednesday (December 11), finally signalling that work can begin at last on the land.

The proposal is for ‘the formation of a development plateau’ consisting of three office buildings, car parking and other infrastructure. The principle of such a development had been established in previous applications that fell through in 2006 and 2015.

Last October the council said it ‘did not have the resources available’ to pursue a profitable development itself on the land. And speaking to councillors last week, Claymore director Stephen Cole said: “We are delighted to bring this forward. It’s the culmination of two years worth of very hard work. The Knoll is a very challenging project and previous schemes have been difficult to deliver. But we have been able to create a viable scheme.”

A site map shows where the three new office buildings will be located

Last year, cabinet member Councillor David James said The Knoll was ‘vacant and overgrown’, saying: “It’s a last ditch attempt to try and get some sort of development on The Knoll which would increase industrial space and provide employment and jobs, and it would cost us nothing to do it, and make use of a piece of wasteland.”

The deal struck to dispose of the land to Claymore meant that the company would not pay rent for the lease, but if the land value exceeded an agreed benchmark then the council would receive a small proportion of the additional profit.

The approved buildings will measure between eight to nine metres in height, and will be occupied as 16 small scale employment units for office, industrial, storage and distribution uses.

Councillors voted 10-1 in favour of the proposals. It is expected that building work will be completed at the turn of 2020 and 2021.