New floodlights for athletics track at Stefen Hill set to be approved as part of improvements to sports ground

An athletics track at Stefen Hill is set to have floodlights installed as part of a bid to improve facilities at the Daventry sports ground.

Daventry District & Sports Club has applied to the district council to install floodlighting for the athletics track, a trackside turning area for emergency vehicles, back-lit graphics and signs on the wall of the squash court building and a new entrance gateway.

The ground at Stefen Hill, on Western Avenue, already provides sports facilities for Daventry and the surrounding district with squash courts, rugby grass pitches, the athletics track and a bowls club.

The upgrade to the athletics track also involves completing the finished surface of the track itself, as only half of it has currently been properly surfaced with the other half remaining a pre-prepared base surface only.

Planning officers at Daventry District Council have recommended the scheme is approved by members of its planning committee, when it meets on Wednesday (February 12).

The officers state: “The proposed works to improve the existing facilities at the sports club will be acceptable visually and the track flood lighting will incorporate sufficient controls to ensure that it will not have an adverse impact on neighbouring properties. No objections have been received from any neighbouring occupiers.”

The 12 LED floodlight poles around the athletics track will allow training to take place during the winter evenings at the ground, and officers say they will not be ‘out of place’ as floodlighting already exists at the rugby and all-weather pitches at the ground.