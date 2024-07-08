Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new Member of Parliament for Daventry has been named as the interim opposition chief whip for the Conservative party.

The 52-year-old has been an MP since 2010 and was deputy chief whip from 2020 to 2022.

Former Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak – who is still Conservative Party leader – has now named Mr Andrew as the interim opposition chief whip.

Stuart Andrew was elected as Daventry's new MP last week. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

According to the party, which saw its biggest ever loss in a General Election last week, Mr Andrew will take charge of the parliamentary whipping arrangements and will lead the party’s efforts to provide a unified and strong opposition to this new government in Westminster.

Mr Andrew said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as opposition chief whip.

“I know there will be much frustration within the party about the disappointing election results we saw this week. Our focus now more than ever must be to come together as a united party.

“We will be ready and willing to provide the strong and effective opposition to the government that the British public deserves.”

Mr Sunak made the appointment as part of his duties overseeing the transition of the party into opposition until a leadership election takes place for his replacement.