MP praises community managed library & hub in Buckby
Chris Heaton-Harris was shown round the building by manager, Sam Holst.
Friday walkers were gathered outside, to return later for refreshments in the courtyard garden at the rear.
RhymeTime was in full swing, and other visitors were busy looking for or returning books, reading local newspapers or working on their laptops. In other words, a typical Friday morning!
Members of the library & hub team explained the background to becoming a community managed library, and provided Chris with an illustrative information pack of educational and leisure activities that have since been developed.
There was also discussion of future plans to be explored over the next four years and how to build long-term sustainability. Buckby Library & Hub receives rent support from Long Buckby Parish Council and the Chair of the Parish Council, Geoff Spokes, and Deputy Chair, Julie Hill, were also present.
The MP said: “Buckby Library & Hub is doing brilliant work. It also illustrates how local challenges can be picked up and worked on effectively by committed volunteers pursuing a self-help approach to providing services for the community.”