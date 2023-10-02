News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

MP praises community managed library & hub in Buckby

MP, Chris Heaton-Harris, visited Buckby Library & Hub after it recently won a National Lottery Community Fund grant towards the part-time manager role over 4 years.
By Hazel JohnsonContributor
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chris Heaton-Harris was shown round the building by manager, Sam Holst.

Friday walkers were gathered outside, to return later for refreshments in the courtyard garden at the rear.

RhymeTime was in full swing, and other visitors were busy looking for or returning books, reading local newspapers or working on their laptops. In other words, a typical Friday morning!

Chris Heaton-Harris with members of the Buckby Library &amp; Hub team and Long Buckby Parish CouncillorsChris Heaton-Harris with members of the Buckby Library &amp; Hub team and Long Buckby Parish Councillors
Chris Heaton-Harris with members of the Buckby Library &amp; Hub team and Long Buckby Parish Councillors
Most Popular

Members of the library & hub team explained the background to becoming a community managed library, and provided Chris with an illustrative information pack of educational and leisure activities that have since been developed.

There was also discussion of future plans to be explored over the next four years and how to build long-term sustainability. Buckby Library & Hub receives rent support from Long Buckby Parish Council and the Chair of the Parish Council, Geoff Spokes, and Deputy Chair, Julie Hill, were also present.

The MP said: “Buckby Library & Hub is doing brilliant work. It also illustrates how local challenges can be picked up and worked on effectively by committed volunteers pursuing a self-help approach to providing services for the community.”

Related topics:National Lottery Community FundChris Heaton-Harris