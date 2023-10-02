MP praises community managed library & hub in Buckby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Heaton-Harris was shown round the building by manager, Sam Holst.

Friday walkers were gathered outside, to return later for refreshments in the courtyard garden at the rear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RhymeTime was in full swing, and other visitors were busy looking for or returning books, reading local newspapers or working on their laptops. In other words, a typical Friday morning!

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Heaton-Harris with members of the Buckby Library & Hub team and Long Buckby Parish Councillors

Members of the library & hub team explained the background to becoming a community managed library, and provided Chris with an illustrative information pack of educational and leisure activities that have since been developed.

There was also discussion of future plans to be explored over the next four years and how to build long-term sustainability. Buckby Library & Hub receives rent support from Long Buckby Parish Council and the Chair of the Parish Council, Geoff Spokes, and Deputy Chair, Julie Hill, were also present.