Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Member of Parliament, who has represented a Northamptonshire constituency for 14 years, has announced he will not stand for re-election at the next General Election.

Chris Heaton-Harris, who has been the MP for Daventry since 2010, announced his decision on X – formerly Twitter – on Saturday (May 18).

The Conservative politician posted a letter, which had been sent to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on social media to explain his reasons for not standing for re-election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Heaton-Harris was appointed as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland during Liz Truss’ short stint as Prime Minister in 2022 – a role which Mr Heaton-Harris was reappointed to by Mr Sunak. In his letter, Mr Heaton-Harris calls the role “the best job in cabinet”.

The letter states: “It has been a wonderful honour for me to have served in elected public office for twenty-four years: ten of those representing the East Midlands region of the UK in the European Parliament and fourteen as the Member of Parliament for the beautiful constituency of Daventry. However, after twenty-four years, I feel the time is right for me to look for some new challenges.

“I have to say I have loved my time in the House of Commons. Since the day I arrived here I have admired how individual MPs of all parties strive to make a positive difference for their constituents and I have always tried to do the best I can for mine.”

The letter continues: “All of the things I have been able to achieve in politics have been made possible by others:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The small group of people who, over the years, have worked with me in my constituency and parliamentary offices. Each and every one of them has dedicated themselves to the job and their hard graft has helped hundreds, if not thousands, of my constituents.

Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris has announced he will not stand for re-election.

“I've also worked alongside some amazing civil servants. I have been truly well served by them in all the government departments I have worked in.

“And my constituents, who have continually put their trust in me and have, without fail, been way ahead of the Westminster bubble in determining which issues actually really matter. I view the thousands of conversations I have had with them over the years as the best therapy anyone could have after spending a week in and around Parliament.”

Mr Heaton-Harris continues in his letter to say that he will do “everything” he can to see Mr Sunak returned as Prime Minister, when a General Election is called. In his X post, he also says that he started as a campaigner and will campaign once again for the Conservatives for the next election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad