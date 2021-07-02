Monitoring officer at West Northamptonshire Council to leave position after less than a year

The monitoring officer for West Northamptonshire Council will leave her role later this year.

The director of legal and democratic services “who worked tirelessly” for West Northamptonshire Council is set to leave after starting in the role last autumn.

Catherine Whitehead started in the position, which is more commonly known as ‘monitoring officer,’ in November.

The council said the decision to leave was triggered by the availability of a new role closer to her home as she lives some distance from Northamptonshire.

It is anticipated she will remain in post until September and the council said she had worked “tireslessly” to ensure the new council could operate safely from its first day on April 1.

A West Northamptonshire Council spokesman said: “We can confirm Catherine has been offered another job and we anticipate she will be with us until September.

“She has worked tirelessly for West Northamptonshire Council and with the previous administrations to ensure the new council could operate safely and legally from day one.

“As director of legal and democratic services, she lead us through the council’s first election and first full council meeting all under the challenging circumstances which came with the Covid lockdown measures.

“As a statutory position her replacement will be decided by members and that process is under way.