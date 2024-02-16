Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet has recommended the final 2024/25 budget go to full council for approval next week, with a maximum council tax increase.

The authority has proposed a budget of £414.5 million, excluding the Dedicated Schools Grant - this is an increase on the budget for 2023/24 which was £383.5 million.

A council tax increase of 4.99 percent will contribute to £13 million of the budget. Two percent of the increase is dedicated to funding adult social care services. Those living in a Band D household would pay an average increase of £84.52 a year to WNC.

Approximately 60 percent of the total budget will be spent on adult social care and children’s services which have seen increasing demand and pressures over recent years. Waste services, highways and planning take the next biggest chunk at 23 percent.

Councillor Malcolm Longley, cabinet member for finance, said that the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust had been a “major” part in increased costs and budget pressures for this year. He said that the authority would keep a “very close eye on it” to ensure they stay on track in 2024/25, despite already being allocated a “significantly” higher budget.

A contingency budget of £10 million has also been identified to prepare for demand pressures in adult social care, concessionary travel and temporary accommodation if they arise.

Savings of £24.1 million have already been identified for next year in order to maintain and protect services. These include restructuring in departments, introducing back-office savings and the development of prevention-led services.

A large amount of savings have also come from the council’s charging and income. For example, planning application fees have risen across the board as well as increases in waste services. The collection of garden waste bins will rise from £55 to £58 for a yearly subscription, and the cost of residual waste sacks and recycling sacks has also increased.

A recommendation has been made to the full council to top up the council tax hardship fund by £150,000, which will be sourced from a one-off earmarked reserve. This will allow people who are struggling with paying their council tax to apply for assistance in meeting the levels.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “In the face of severe financial pressures, rising costs and the continuing increase in demand for services, such as those supporting vulnerable adults and children, putting this budget together has been extremely challenging and we’ve faced some really tough choices.

“However, despite these pressures, we have still managed to protect services and there are no service reductions contained within these budget plans which I believe is a great achievement.

“Every decision we’ve made, every penny we’ve allocated, has been with you, our residents, in mind. We’ve therefore focused hard on how we can save more money and raise extra income to address inflationary pressures and cover the increasing costs of high service demand.

“Your needs are at the forefront of everything we do. We’re dedicated to finding ways to ease the burden and ensure that our community thrives, even in challenging times.”