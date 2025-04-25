3 . The Green Party

Emmie Willliamson is Chair of West Northamptonshire Green Party. The party said: "Here are six reasons why the West Northants Green Party cares about potholes: 1. Because residents do 2. Because they make our roads dangerous 3. Because they cost us money twice – through vehicle damage and taxes 4. Because they cause stress and inconvenience 5. Because they make pollution worse 6. Because we take pride in our neighbourhoods and environment. There are three things we want to do: 1. Make Kier Highways work for their money. We want to re-examine the contract that is due to either conclude in 2029 or renew for a further seven years. Long contracts don’t incentivise providers to innovate or make improvements. What targets are in this contract to make sure things get better? What evidence is being collected that Kier is providing good value for taxpayer’s money? We need to hold them to account and make sure that we see results. 2. Innovate. We’ve been talking with a tech company that has piloted a new approach to scheduling and managing road maintenance. They ran a pilot in the Northeast that saw a council go from repairing 37,000 potholes in one year to an expected 60,000. West Northants Council needs to insist that companies like Kier are trialling and adopting these technologies. 3. A proper plan for resurfacing. There’s plenty of evidence that just fixing potholes is a false economy. One 2023 study estimates that it ends up 20 times more expensive per square meter than planned resurfacing. The reasons for this include: -Pothole fixes don’t last: our climate is wet with big temperature variation between winter and summer. This means patches break up quickly and soon need a repeat visit. -Bigger jobs are more efficient: Doing lots of smaller, manual, on-demand repairs takes up more time and admin overall. -Potholes appear when there are bigger issues: just filling holes doesn’t solve the problem of a road surface that can’t cope with increased amounts of traffic, wetter winters or both." Photo: The Green Party