4 . Heritage Party

Kim Fuller, who is standing for the Heritage Party in Dallington and Spencer, said: "Fly-tipping and littering are anti-social behaviour that must be given top priority. We will ensure that there are more than enough staff to deal with any fly-tipping and littering that occur, and deal with the underlying issues that are the root of the problem. We will reverse the cutbacks to council employees that deal with fly-tipping and littering and we will ensure that they are paid a competitive salary with adequate overtime payments. Council taxpayers should not have to complain multiple times before action is taken. The Complaint Forms jointly cover both the local council and the ALMO-Northampton Partnership Homes. They need to be acted upon immediately. There needs to be some common sense from the council as well. There used to be areas where people could just drop items of old furniture and the council would arrive on a weekly basis and collect it. Garden cuttings being dumped in the corner of buildings or under hedges and dog poo bags are scourges that also sends a message to youths that an area is lapsed, leading to drugs and alcohol problems. Such mess needs to be cleared up quickly and such areas given Public Space Protection Orders to avoid the build up of further anti-social behaviour. The Household Waste Recycling Centre is open from 10am to 4pm seven days a week except for Bank Holidays and we will ensure that these hours are not cut." Photo: Kim Fuller