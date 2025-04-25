Chronicle & Echo has reached out the leaders of the parties to ask them about four topics that matter most to our readers.
Over the next few days we will be publishing a series of articles, detailing the responses we have received from some of the political parties competing for your votes on polling day on Thursday May 1.
Next up is the issue of regulating Houses of Multiple Occupancy (HMOs) and issues connected to HMOs. We asked the leaders what their party intends to do to address the issue if they are elected.
We received responses from the Conservatives, the Green Party, the Heritage Party (which has one candidate standing in Dallington and Spencer), Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Reform UK.
Below are the responses from those parties regarding the regulation of HMOs, in alphabetical order of party name.
If any independent candidates would like to offer their response to this issue, please email [email protected].
Conservatives
Leader of the West Northamptonshire Conservatives, Cllr Adam Brown, said: "We have taken action to strengthen some of the tools at our disposal to mitigate the effects of badly run HMOs and as part of the new local plan we will pursue greater restrictions. We have already begun the process of tightening the licensing of HMO landlords, bringing in a new Additional Licensing regime earlier in the year, and as part of the new local plan - the document that sets local planning policy – we will seek further restrictions on the proliferation of HMOs. The council has regularly stood up against additional HMO applications, only to see government planning inspectors overturn local decisions which is hugely frustrating. Sadly, Labour is proposing to further restrict the ability of local people to have important planning decisions heard at public meetings. The Conservatives are totally opposed to these proposals. We would also extend our “days of action” approach, where we target areas of Northampton with a high HMO density and hold a multi-agency action day alongside police and government departments to assess and take action on the problems arising in those particular parts of Northampton. In tandem with that we now have a fully evidenced strategy to increase the delivery of affordable housing which in the longer term should reduce demand for HMO accommodation." Photo: WNC
The Green Party
Emmie Willliamson is Chair of West Northamptonshire Green Party. The party said: "Green Party councillors believe that West Northants Council urgently needs to increase the availability of affordable and decent housing. But we need to make sure that housing developments of any sort meet the needs of communities and don’t compromise environmental and social standards. This is important for big estates with hundreds of homes and it’s just as important when property owners want to divide up an existing house. We will influence West Northants to do the following on HMOs: -Restrict the number of HMOs that there can be in any area -Raise standards so that HMOs offer tenants high quality homes that enhance our neighbourhoods -Make sure that locals have a say in the planning decisions and that they are not treated like NIMBY’s just for wanting to look after the character of their neighbourhood -Use legal resources to force the big property developers to build high quality, genuinely affordable homes when they are granted permission for new developments." Photo: The Green Party
Heritage Party
Kim Fuller, who is standing for the Heritage Party in Dallington and Spencer, said: "We oppose the conversion of family homes to Houses of Multiple Occupancy and will refuse permission for their conversion in the future. The rapid growth of HMOs has completely changed the character of neighbourhoods where they have been given permission, with the added detriment that there are not enough facilities for the increase in the number of people who live there. Local communities have no control as to who is living in HMOs and many people are concerned about the rise in crime and anti-social behaviour that comes when a whole neighbourhood sees a high proportion of housing converted to HMOs. Enough is Enough. We will act to can the number of HMOs that can be created in each neighbourhood in Northampton and retain its character as a town where families can thrive and be safe." Photo: Kim Fuller
