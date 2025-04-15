Local coalition between Reform and Conservatives in Northamptonshire ruled out by both parties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local representatives for Reform UK and the Conservative Party have both ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition after the May local elections.

Voters across the country are set to go to the polls on May 1 to decide the new political makeup of their local councils.

In the past week, the respective leaders of Reform UK and the Conservatives have made statements regarding their national position on potential coalitions.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast last Thursday (April 10), Tory leader Kemi Badenoch stated she would not be ‘doing a deal’ with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, but suggested that local leaders would be free to share power and have to do ‘what is right’ for their area if it is required to keep councils running.

Voters will be going to the polls on May 1 to elect a new set of councillors to the North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire authorities. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

Farage later rejected the idea of a Tory-Reform UK coalition ‘at any level’, but said there could be ‘working relationships’ formed between parties locally.

Labour Party chairman Ellie Reeves wrote on Monday (April 14) to her Tory and Reform UK counterparts, challenging them to rule out any power-sharing arrangements at any level in English local government.

She also confirmed in the letter that Labour has categorically ruled out any coalition or electoral pact with either the Conservative Party or Reform UK.

Both the Conservatives and Reform UK have fielded a full list of candidates in all 144 seats across both Northamptonshire unitary authorities.

Cllr Adam Brown, Conservative leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Our only objective is to secure a Conservative majority on the council, we have no interest in a coalition of any sort.

“Reform is a party that lacks the experience required to be in charge of a council, fundamentally misunderstands the basics of local government finance and our key services, and we have major concerns about the suitability of their candidates given the lack of vetting and proper process undertaken by Reform.

“Voters shouldn’t think that they can vote in some sort of coalition, and a vote for anyone but the Conservatives risks letting in a Labour administration that will simply do Keir Starmer’s bidding and open the door to extreme council tax rises as seen in Birmingham, Bradford and elsewhere.”

North Northamptonshire Council’s Tory leader Jason Smithers added: “The North Northants Conservatives are in these elections to win.

"Our data and analysis clearly demonstrate that we are on track for a majority. We are focused on continuing with our positive vision for North Northamptonshire.

“Given our projected strong performance, speculation about any potential pacts or coalitions with other political parties, is entirely premature and frankly, inappropriate. We are campaigning for a clear mandate to deliver on our commitments.

“The voters will decide the composition of the council, and we are confident they will again endorse the North Northants Conservatives to lead and deliver for our communities.”

A Reform UK spokesman also rejected the idea of a coalition in Northamptonshire, pointing to the recent remarks made by Farage as their position: “There’ll be no formal coalitions with anybody, there will be working relationships.

"We’ll maintain our independence, but of course, in the interests of local people we’ll look at things on a case by case basis.”