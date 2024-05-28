Labour announce their Parliamentary Candidate for South Northamptonshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.
Rufia Ashraf is a woman on a mission. As the Labour Party Parliamentary candidate for South Northamptonshire at the General Election on 4th July, this energetic, committed local councillor and former Mayor, is the only genuine alternative contender for this traditionally Tory-held seat.
Much recent polling has the Labour Party running a close second behind the Conservatives in the constituency, with a gulf dividing both from the Liberal Democrats and Greens. The General Election campaign follows swiftly on the heels of the successful campaign to elect Danielle Stone as the area’s first Labour Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner last month.
Rufia relishes the potential to represent the people of South Northamptonshire.
“I will be an accessible MP; someone people can relate to. I am in touch with local people and listen to their concerns. I want a more inclusive society where everyone is treated equally and with respect.”
“I will fight to bring positive change in both the rural areas and market towns. The people I speak to in South Northamptonshire are clear that they want the right mix of housing, employment, services and transport to build a positive sense of place at a local level – be that village or town. Rural transport and connectivity are key priorities. Development needs to be suitable and sustainable.”
Rufia was born and brought up in Northampton where she lives with her family.
“I have been a Labour Councillor for the past 10 years and I’m proud to be a former Mayor of Northampton. I’ve delivered many campaigns, including on environmental issues to keep our streets clean and tackling climate change.”
“I am passionate about ensuring that our young people get a great start in life, with good youth provision and Special Educational Needs properly resourced. I am also passionate about tackling social isolation by rebuilding connected communities and reducing the damaging impact of loneliness.”
Committed to public service, social worker Rufia volunteers with numerous voluntary groups and sits on the board of Trustees at Northampton Domestic Abuse Service.
“I have volunteered at foodbanks, youth clubs, women’s groups, Home Start and as a Family Support Worker.”
“It is very clear to me how the cost of living crisis affects people day to day. I see the effects and hear people’s own stories.”
“It would be an honour to serve the people of South Northamptonshire as their elected MP.”