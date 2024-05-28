Labour announce their Parliamentary Candidate for South Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The South Northamptonshire Labour Party have announced their candidate, Rufia Ashraf, for the upcoming General Election.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Rufia Ashraf is a woman on a mission. As the Labour Party Parliamentary candidate for South Northamptonshire at the General Election on 4th July, this energetic, committed local councillor and former Mayor, is the only genuine alternative contender for this traditionally Tory-held seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much recent polling has the Labour Party running a close second behind the Conservatives in the constituency, with a gulf dividing both from the Liberal Democrats and Greens. The General Election campaign follows swiftly on the heels of the successful campaign to elect Danielle Stone as the area’s first Labour Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner last month.

Rufia with Labour's Deputy Leader, Angele Rayner

Rufia relishes the potential to represent the people of South Northamptonshire.

“I will be an accessible MP; someone people can relate to. I am in touch with local people and listen to their concerns. I want a more inclusive society where everyone is treated equally and with respect.”

“I will fight to bring positive change in both the rural areas and market towns. The people I speak to in South Northamptonshire are clear that they want the right mix of housing, employment, services and transport to build a positive sense of place at a local level – be that village or town. Rural transport and connectivity are key priorities. Development needs to be suitable and sustainable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rufia was born and brought up in Northampton where she lives with her family.

“I have been a Labour Councillor for the past 10 years and I’m proud to be a former Mayor of Northampton. I’ve delivered many campaigns, including on environmental issues to keep our streets clean and tackling climate change.”

“I am passionate about ensuring that our young people get a great start in life, with good youth provision and Special Educational Needs properly resourced. I am also passionate about tackling social isolation by rebuilding connected communities and reducing the damaging impact of loneliness.”

Committed to public service, social worker Rufia volunteers with numerous voluntary groups and sits on the board of Trustees at Northampton Domestic Abuse Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have volunteered at foodbanks, youth clubs, women’s groups, Home Start and as a Family Support Worker.”

“It is very clear to me how the cost of living crisis affects people day to day. I see the effects and hear people’s own stories.”