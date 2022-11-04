The parish council in Bugbrooke has come under fire after it voted for a developer to build on an medieval ridge and furrow field at the last meeting, which has left their community shocked and appalled.

Plans have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council to covert Grade II listed Park Hall in Great Lane, Bugbrooke and build on land close by. The building was formerly owned by the Jesus Army. The application details the renovation of the building and the planned erection of 10 large, five bedroom houses on a protected conservation area on land next to the hall, to finance the protected building.

The agenda for the parish council meeting was published on October 3 and did not included any prior details of the Park Hall planning application but was then voted for at the meeting on October 10. A previous, similar application from the same developer, had been announced to the village last year and the parish council had given residents prior warning to attend the meeting, where many had voiced their concerns. As there was little to no notice about the meeting this time around, many residents did not attend as they were unaware of the issue being discussed.

Bugbrooke residents protest against building on conservation area

As a result, residents and the councillors who had objected to the application attended a protest on Saturday (October 29) to show their huge disappointment and outrage at the decision to allow the land to be built on. Protestors met on the land concerned and stood in a long line that crossed the whole area, holding hands.

It was estimated from the protest organiser, Imma Boada, that over the course of the protest, around 100 people came to show their support of the anger felt.

What Bugbrooke residents have said about the plans

Michelle Cockram said: “Bugbrooke would be ruined if this goes ahead. It’s the only green space left in the village with a huge amount of history in a conservation area. I moved from London to enjoy the countryside and that land is absolutely beautiful. Why would you build on it?”

Protesters in Bugbrooke link hands in conservation area in protest

Other residents who attended commented on the parish council’s behaviour and said: “The application was put on the parish council meeting agenda at very short notice giving villagers little time to voice their opinion.”

Bob and Jill Boys from Bugbrooke said: “Whilst the renovation of the hall is desirable it should not be at the expense of the village losing a large part of ancient green land in a designated conservation area.

“The enabling development should be a last resort after all other means of financing the renovation have been explored including putting the hall on the open market to see if anyone would be willing to buy and renovate it without needing to build on the conservation area. We feel extremely let down by those members of the parish council who voted to support the application when previously they have been very supportive of the conservation area.”

Geoff Caverhilll trustee at Campaigning For The Countryside Northamptonshire (CPRE), the charity that protects rural England, attended the protest. He said: “The housing plan, with an enabling application to fund the renovation of the adjacent Park Hall, Church Lane, will destroy the conservation area, which has provided a tranquil area for local residents to walk dogs and for children to run around in safety for many years. Both Park Hall and the conservation area are owned by the same local developer.

“Established habitats for birds and other wildlife will be destroyed. The development will increase flood risk from a local brook. CPRE Northamptonshire will be objecting.”

Imma added: “I was shocked and angry at the parish council when they supported this planning application in our beautiful parkland in a protected conservation area. Previous applications for this same land had been fiercely opposed by some of the same councillors in the past, but they are now suddenly supporting it and voted in favour. I wonder why this has happened.

“They should be appalled with themselves to allow our village to be developed in this way.”

She added: “I would like to thank all the villagers and organisations who came to protest on the day, and who have provided ongoing support.”

What the parish council and the developers have said

Phil Bignel chairman of Bugbrooke parish council visited the protest as it had started and told Chronicle and Echo: “The protest was not organised by the parish council but the council is always happy to see the community pull together to support or object to anything that affects Bugbrooke.”

The developers, Mr and Mrs Chey said to the residents in Bugbrooke: “We feel the hall is such a wonderful asset to the village, that we hope everyone will be able to enjoy in the future whether it be for holding the village fete there or Christmas carols on the front lawn or even in the future a beautiful wedding venue. The park land will still have a beautiful footpath running through it that will be accessible 365 days of the year as it will have a hard surface, therefore it will also benefit wheelchair users as well as pushchairs users.”

In the design and access statement on the planning application, the developers added: “The style, form and scale of the development reflects and architectural style developed in the 19th century at a similar time to the local vernacular. Through a considered choice of materials, detailing and its location overlooking the Hall parkland, the development will enhance the setting of the area within the confines of Bugbrooke.”