Hundreds object to 19 new homes on green space in a Northamptonshire village

More than 230 objections have been raised by members of the public on the Kilsby homes plans

Plans to build a neighbourhood of homes in a Northants village that have received more than 200 objections from members of the public are set to get the green light from council this week.

Green space on the western edge of Kilsby village, close to the M45, could be turned into a new residential area offering up to 19 homes. Detailed plans show that it will consist of a mix of one and two-bed bungalows and two to three-bed homes. Seven affordable homes will also be offered within the residential plot.

Kilsby Parish Council has spoken out against the plans, saying that approval could threaten the “character, beauty and tranquillity” of the countryside by sprawling out of the confines of the village. Its objections were backed by 234 letters from members of the public arguing against the development.

Objectors have said that the application 'threatens' the green space in the village and encroaches on the open countryside. Credit : Google Maps

Kilsby Action Group said the proposed housing would go against planning policy and be disconnected from the village, calling it an “incongruous isolated incursion” into the open countryside. Other reasons for their objections included the proposed access route, which they have said is dangerous, and the lack of amenities in the village.

One objector wrote: “Please don’t wreck our village, we moved here for peace. There’s no need for more houses to be built here anyway. Our roads are all potholed as it is more construction would create more damage. Please bear in mind we live here for country life, the quiet and calm.”

Another said: “It threatens the green spaces we have available in the village. Creating houses with ‘countryside views’ takes those views away from existing residents which is unfair. Kilsby already has limited facilities which currently suits the amount of housing within the village, anymore house and this starts to overload our facilities putting strain on the existing residents.”

The applicant, Richborough Estates, says it has reduced the size of the development since it originally submitted plans to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in 2021, when it asked permission to build 44 houses on a larger site. According to the authority, prior plans to build 65 homes on the same plot of land were also rejected in 2015.

Indicative masterplan for the 19 homes in Kilsby, on land below Barby Road. Credit: Richborough Estates

The developer said: “The Barby Road site represents an exciting opportunity to provide a new residential community which is both considered and responsive to the local character. Kilsby benefits from a host of local amenities and good quality transport links making the village a great location for accommodating future sustainable housing growth in the area.”

The plans will go to WNC’s planning committee on Wednesday, December 4. Council officers have recommended the plans be approved by members.

